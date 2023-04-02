Bud Light Makes Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Its Newest Spokesperson

Videos by OutKick

I was really hoping this was an April Fools joke, but apparently it is not.

Bud Light’s newest brand ambassador is none other than transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney — a biological male who began identifying as a woman just over a year ago — has extensively documented his journey into “girlhood” on social media. Mulvaney wears dresses, puts on makeup and prances around on camera making fun of women. He reduces the entire gender to cartoonish stereotypes.

And he’s been rewarded handsomely for it! Just over the past year, Mulvaney has struck brand deals with Ulta Beauty, Haus Labs, Crest, Instacart, EOS, CeraVe, Native, Kate Spade, Ole Henriksen and KitchenAid — just to name a few.

And now, you can add Bud Light to that list.

Mulvaney posted this video on Instagram Saturday. Try not to vomit when you watch it.

“I kept hearing about this thing called March Madness. And I thought we were all just having a hectic month,” Mulvaney said. “But it turns out, it has something to do with sports!”

Teeheehee, what is basketball? Mocking women is so fun!

Of course, social media wasn’t having it.

OutKick’s Tomi Lahren tweeted, “So who at Bud Light thought this was the move? Do y’all really think a man pretending to be a woman (in the most demeaning manner possible) is how you sell beer?”

So who at @budlight thought this was the move? Do y’all really think a man pretending to be a woman (in the most demeaning manner possible) is how you sell beer? pic.twitter.com/XxOyHaosvi — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 2, 2023

Tomi has a point. Bud Light’s target audience includes American males aged 18-49 — not exactly the same people who adore Dylan Mulvaney.

So aside from the sheer annoyance of this whole charade, it also doesn’t feel like a great marketing move for the company.

Let’s head to Twitter for some consumer feedback, shall we?

Dylan Mulvaney (she/they) and Bud Light (piss/water) are a perfect match. One identifies as a woman and one identifies as beer; both are poor knockoffs of the real thing.pic.twitter.com/WMk5MB71H8 — Greg 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈🤴🏻👑🍿🍿🍿🍿 (@gregissnacking) April 2, 2023

Drinking too much Bud Light pumps you full of estrogen and gives you man boobs.



With that in mind Dylan Mulvaney is the perfect fit. pic.twitter.com/cwvNDXIvK7 — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) April 2, 2023

🤔 How much Bud Light would you have to drink to give you the beer goggles that make Dylan Mulvaney pass as a woman? — Danny Able (@DK_Able) April 2, 2023

I would rather drink horse semen mixed with gasoline than ever have a Bud Light after this Dylan Mulvaney shit. — Joey M. (@JoeyFromPhilly) April 2, 2023

Yikes.

Bud Light is just Dylan Mulvaney’s latest cash cow.

Turns out, making fun of women is highly profitable.

In November, the Daily Mail reported Mulvaney was set to make $1 million in endorsement deals in 2022 alone.

Last month, Mulvaney celebrated his “365th day of womanhood,” and, to commemorate the occasion, Bud Light gifted him a special can with his face on it.

Meanwhile, I have been a female for 12,479 days. No one is making beer cans with my face on them or giving me money just for existing. I’ll never get to sit down with the president at the White House, and Drew Barrymore will never drop to her knees in front of me.

I’m at peace with that.

Dylan Mulvaney poses at the opening night of the musical “Parade” on Broadway. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

What I’m not OK with, though, is the absolute mockery of my gender for Dylan’s financial gain.

If brands like Bud Light truly cared about the transgender community, they’d find more trans spokespeople — not just the one who has 10.8 million TikTok followers. And they’d donate to LGBTQ causes instead of Republican politicians and conservative PACs.

(And yes, I looked up Anheuser-Busch’s political contributions.)

But that’s the point. It’s a money grab disguised as a virtue signal. A win-win for everyone involved — not including the consumer.

Bud Light does not care about the transgender community, and neither does Dylan Mulvaney. This is a joke to him.

And he’s laughing all the way to the bank.