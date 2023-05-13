Bud Light Sales Have Officially Plunged In Every Corner Of The Country

Videos by OutKick

The raging Bud Light boycott is now officially in every corner of the country.

That’s right — nowhere is safe! Oh, you thought you could go into a bar in the liberal northeast and drink a Bud Light in peace? Nope. Surely the People’s Republic of California wouldn’t dare boycott such a great cause, right?

Wrong!

A newly released map — courtesy of Fox News — shows just how far the Bud Light boycott has spread, and I’m not sure any amount of masking or social distancing is gonna fix this one.

BUD LIGHT UPDATE: Bud Light sales continue to crash as Anheuser-Busch stock was just downgraded.



Rocky Mountain states have seen the largest sales collapse, down 29%.



New England: Down 14%

West Coast: Down 18%

NY, PA, NJ: Down 19%

East South Central: Down 22%

Midwest: Down ~24%… pic.twitter.com/FOuSp9noVJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 11, 2023

Bud Light sales plummet across the country

Like Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch’s sales numbers over the past month, there’s a whole lot of red there. In fact, it’s all red!

Down 18% out west and a staggering 29% in the Rocky Mountain States. Goodness gracious. Tack on another 25% in my neck of the woods in the great, big, beautiful state of Florida, and even 14 and 19%, respectively, in the liberal Northeast.

It is becoming increasingly clear that this problem for Bud Light is far from over.

Gee, ya think?

The April beer sales numbers came out earlier this week, and it was an absolute bloodbath.

Pretty much every single brew in the country NOT under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella saw massive spikes last month, while AB was in the red across the board.

According to Beer Business Daily, Anheuser-Busch volumes were down over 12% last month, led by Dylan Mulvaney poster boy, Bud Light, which was down a staggering 21.4%.

As if BL wasn’t down bad enough, two days after those numbers came out, Coors Banquet unleashed a new commercial celebrating 150 years in the most anti-Bud Light way possible. Shockingly, it went viral.

Add in the fact that people are getting canned left and right over at Anheuser-Busch, and it’s a giant mess now six weeks AFTER the initial Mulvaney collab.

Not great!

I know AB CEO Michel Doukeris said last week he was starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, but I’m just not seeing it.

Perhaps someone should show him this handy-dandy map for the next earnings call?