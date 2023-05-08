April Beer Numbers Are In And It’s A Bud Light Bloodbath

Videos by OutKick

The verdict is in, and the numbers ain’t pretty for Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch. Turns out, Go Woke, Go Broke is actually more than just a conservative talking point!

The April beer numbers are out, and it’s green pastures across the board for everyone — except Bud Light and just about every single Anheuser-Busch product.

According to Beer Business Daily, AB volumes were down over 12% last month, led by Dylan Mulvaney poster boy, Bud Light, which was down a staggering 21.4%.

That’s a big ‘ol piece of the pie, if you ask me.

“April scan numbers are in, and it’s not pretty,” the site tweeted Monday afternoon.

April scan numbers are in, and it's not pretty. https://t.co/rQpbewD1Vx pic.twitter.com/DtZbqQLKKQ — Beer Business Daily (@BeerBizDaily) May 8, 2023

Miller, Coors and Yuengling pounce on sinking Bud Light

My goodness. It was a massacre in favor of the folks over at Molson Coors and Yuengling, while Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch continue to take on water.

Iceberg, straight ahead!

Molson Coors was up 7%, while both Miller Lite and Coors Light were in the double-digits. And how about Yuengling!?

America’s Oldest Brewery showed everyone what staying power is all about, skyrocketing over 14% last month while also sending subtle warning shots via Twitter at Bud Light.

They’re not done, either.

Don’t look now, but the fellas up in Pottsville released their summer Red, White and Blue cans today. Buckle up.

Looks like both Budweiser and Busch took on some Bud Light shrapnel, too, while everyone’s favorite college beer — PBR — had a nice month.

Great month for all — well, most of you!

These numbers come less than a week after Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris did his best to distance the beer chain from Mulvaney in an earnings call. That, predictably, backfired and instead riled up the left.

Gays bars in Chicago have now entered the Bud Light boycott, while one extremist LGBTQ activist in New York said the beer would soon be “extinct” because it hasn’t fully supported Mulvaney.

The right’s mad, the left’s mad, and the April numbers are bad.

What a mess.