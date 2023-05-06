The Bud Light Boycott Takes A Predictable Twist

Videos by OutKick

Don’t say I didn’t warn you: the Bud Light boycott has taken a predictable twist.

Even though they still haven’t come out and directly apologized — not only to their base but women in general — Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch has somehow managed to piss off the left.

Yep, you read it right. The same company that’s been the subject of massive boycotts throughout the country — largely from the right — has now angered the woke mob because they haven’t supported Dylan Mulvaney enough through these hard times.

Who had “one month” on their Bingo card?!

How long until Bud Light bends the knee again? (Credit: Getty Images)

Bud Light angers gay bars by not supporting Dylan Mulvaney enough

In case you were still sleeping off your Cinco De Mayo bender this morning, gay bars in Chicago are now banning Bud Light. A few hundred miles to the east, an LGBTQ activist claimed Bud Light will “go extinct” over their decision to not fully back Mulvaney.

Extinct!

“As far as marketing, I hope and think they realized that as a brand they will be extinct in a few years if they are not fully on the side of equality, as that is what the Gen Z consumer expects and demands,” Stacy Lentz, co-owner of New York’s famous Stonewall Inn, told Newsweek.

No, that’s not what the Gen Z consumer “expects and demands,” but whatever. Not the sane ones, anyway. I won’t go off on that tangent, though. I don’t have the time and I have a Kentucky Derby to watch.

Back to Chicago for a minute, where a new Bud Light boycott unfolded overnight Thursday.

2Bears Tavern Group, which owns four gay bars in the area, slammed Anheuser-Busch for “dropping its support of Mulvaney” and banned Bud Light, Busch Light and Goose Island 312 from all it’s bars.

That, of course, was in response to Anheuser-Busch CEO Michael Doukeris doing his best to distance the brand from Mulvaney earlier this week.

Distance, of course, being the key word there. Remember, there’s been no actual admission of wrongdoing from Anheuser-Busch yet — just subtle hints, like firing woke executives, giving out free beer and using buzz words like “misinformation.”

As I wrote this week, that’s the closest Bud Light will ever come to fully apologizing, because pulling that sort of 180 would stoke the mob — and, if we’ve learned anything in 2023, you simply cannot stoke the mob.

I miscalculated, though. It’s not good enough to simply put Dylan Mulvaney on a can — you have to fully embrace the transgender movement, and if you don’t fully commit, you’re just as bad as the rest of us.

If Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch didn’t realize that before, they’re about to find out.

“Anheuser-Busch’s decision to drop its support of Mulvaney in response to ignorant and hateful objections by some of its customers shows how little Anheuser-Busch cares about the LGBTQIA+ community, and in particular transgender people, who have been under unrelenting attack in this country,” 2Bear Tavern added in a statement.

Unrelenting attack! That’s a new one.

“(They’ve) missed an opportunity to stand by their commitment to the trans community by pandering to and giving into transphobic outcries,” Inn owner Stacy continued.

So, yes — Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch have now managed to piss of the right AND the left. This was the predictable next step.

Frankly, I’m just surprised it took so long.

The only question left is, how long until Anheuser-Busch bends the knee (further) this time?

Get those Bingo cards back out!