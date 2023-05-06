Chicago Gay Bars Boycott Bud Light After Anheuser-Busch Walks Back Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

Videos by OutKick

A group of Chicago gay bars will no longer sell Bud Light after Anheuser-Busch distanced itself from Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light and AB have faced incredible scrutiny and outrage after the beer brand teamed up with the transgender activist, whose entire brand seems to be mocking women, for a March Madness promo.

The backlash was swift and unrelenting. As a result, Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michael Doukeris attempted to distance the brand from Mulvaney this week.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: A view of rainbow bottles of Bud Light during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York at New York Hilton Midtown on May 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD)

“This was the result of one can. It was not made for production, or for sale to the general public. It was one post — not a formal campaign or advertisement,” Doukeris explained.

Clearly, he doesn’t want anything to do with Dylan Mulvaney and AB CEO Brendan Whitworth’s previous comments also made it clear the brand would like to move on.

Well, that’s not okay with 2Bears Tavern Group, which owns four Chicago gay bars, according to Block Club Chicago.

Gay bars boycott Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch.

In reaction to Whitworth’s comments from several weeks ago and two executives having to take leave after the fallout, 2Bears Tavern Group announced Thursday its “discontinuing all Anheuser-Busch InBev products, including Busch Light, Bud Light and Goose Island 312.”

“Anheuser-Busch’s decision to drop its support of Mulvaney in response to ignorant and hateful objections by some of its customers shows how little Anheuser-Busch cares about the LGBTQIA+ community, and in particular transgender people, who have been under unrelenting attack in this country,” the company further stated.

Chicago gay bars boycott Bud Light. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

No evidence was presented for the claim transgender people are “under unrelenting attack in” the USA. The statement also ridiculously claims AB is only interested in pleasing “those in this country who sow hate and division.”

Apparently, if you don’t support Dylan Mulvaney’s shtick of mocking women and acting like a little girl, you “sow hate and division.”

This is an insane overreaction.

To be clear, there doesn’t seem to be anybody saying Anheuser-Busch shouldn’t be sold to gay or transgender people. Not at all. The average person couldn’t care less who drinks Bud Light.

The problem is obvious, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out. The average Bud Light drinker is a guy who works hard all day, and then comes home for a football game and wants a cold beer.

Dudes crushing Bud Lights want to have a good time. They don’t want woke nonsense injected into their beer choice. Instead of acknowledging this obvious fact, VP of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid claimed in an interview it was her goal to destroy the “fratty” reputation of the beer brand.

Bud Light continues to take fire for teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The brand collaborated with Dylan Mulvaney and the rest is history. Bud Light spit in the face of its customers and are now feeling the pain. It has nothing to do with sexual orientation. The entire situation has to do with Bud Light teaming up with a person who mocks women. Remember, the ad was about how Dylan Mulvaney, while claiming to be a woman, was too stupid to understand March Madness and sports.

There’s not an adult woman anyone reading this knows who doesn’t know what March Madness is. That’s why people are upset. Now, 2Bears Tavern Group won’t sell Anheuser-Busch products because the brand is walking back a dumb decision. Welcome to 2023. You’ll never be woke enough to please everyone.