Viral Video Shows Nobody Ordering Bud Light During Red Sox Game

People at Boston Red Sox games don’t seem interested in drinking Bud Light.

The beer brand has been taking nonstop incoming fire like it’s the height of the Vietnam War ever since teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney.

Anheuser-Busch has been doing a ton of damage control ever since the disaster at the start of April, but it doesn’t seem to be working.

Sales are down and AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris is doing his best to separate the brand from the disaster it’s found itself in. Of course, the company can’t just simply apologize. That’d be too simple.

Now, a new video has surfaced showing just how dire the situation is.

Boston Red Sox fans don’t seem to want Bud Light.

A viral TikTok video shared a couple days by @luistejadabostonrealtor shows an entirely empty line for people wanting to order Bud Light.

Not only was the line empty, the coolers appeared stocked to the brim and barely touched. Meanwhile, there was a lengthy line not far away significantly backed up. It’s not clear what products those people were waiting for, but it clearly wasn’t Bud Light.

The video, which is just the latest example of people giving up on Bud Light, has been viewed a staggering 1.2 million times. It’s just one video and hard to speak for all ballparks in America, but does it look like there’s a stampede for people to get some cold Bud Light? I don’t think so.

The beer brand continues to struggle.

The beer’s downfall is truly one of the greatest examples of going woke and going broke. In-store sales for Bud Light were down 26% for the week that ended April 22.

That’s nothing short of shocking, and it’s all tied back to the collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney. To the surprise of nobody paying attention, teaming up with someone whose entire brand is mocking women and behaving like a child is bad for business.

Who could have seen that coming?

Whether it’s celebrities crushing the beer brand, concerts barely serving it, Red Sox fans not buying it or all the other data and examples out there, it’s clear people are still not happy.