Most Bars At Popular Musical Festival Didn’t Serve Bud Light: REPORT

Bud Light reportedly wasn’t really flowing during Stagecoach.

The popular music festival went from last Friday through Sunday, and the California event was packed with Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Jon Pardi and many more major names.

However, one thing that didn’t appear as much as concertgoers might have anticipated was Bud Light. Variety reported the Bud Light Backyard stage served the beer, but “most other bars are not offering it whatsoever.”

One unnamed person told the outlet, “I don’t really agree with their terms. Their recent ad campaign, I didn’t like how they appealed to the LGBTQ agenda. I’m not saying I don’t support the LGBTQ community, but don’t force that into my life.”

It’s just the latest blow for Bud Light after the brand decided to team up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. He’s known for making a mockery of women and behaves like a little girl.

Since then, beer under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella has been getting crushed.

Bud Light continues to take blows.

The popular beer brand used to be popular across America. However, the brand has fallen hard and fast since the Mulvaney collaboration.

Off-premise sales (sales outside of restaurants and bars) are down more than 26% compared to the same time period last year in 2022. That’s nothing short of shocking and staggering.

It’s the latest sign that a lot of people have given up on the beer brand. That’s what happens when you go woke. People just want to drink a cold beer at the end of a hard day of work.

They don’t want to have woke politics injected into their beer choice. It’s crazy that even needs to be said, but here we are.

The fact Stagecoach, a concert that definitely leans towards country fans, wasn’t even serving it at most parts is a pretty clear sign people are fed up.

We’ve said it before and will say it again. Go woke, go broke. People have had enough of the woke insanity, and Bud Light is now paying the price. For now, the pressure remains with no end in sight.