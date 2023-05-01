Bud Light Sales Getting Worse By The Week As Miller, Coors Take Off

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light sales continue to sink like a brick as the Dylan Mulvaney fallout nears it’s one-month anniversary.

Congrats to the happy couple!

The latest numbers are in, and the folks over at Anheuser-Busch may wanna look away. According to Beer Business Daily, Bud Light’s off-premise sales volume — the amount of beer sold outside of restaurants and bars — was down 26.1% from a year earlier in the week ending in April 22.

That’s even worse than the 21.1% decrease from the week prior, while Bud Light numbers are now down 8% this year.

Those above figures include sales at grocery stores, convenience stores, and liquor stores.

“The shocking deterioration of Bud Light Blue’s market share continued apace through the third week of April — and actually somehow worsened. We’ve never seen such a dramatic shift in national share in such a short period of time,” Beer Business Daily wrote on it’s website.

Bud Light sales down nearly 30% as Miller Lite, Coors Light go up

Don’t hold back, Beer Business Daily!

Sheeeesh. Never a great way to start your week when you read beer experts call this the most “dramatic shirt in national share” they’ve ever seen.

And you thought Bruins fans were having a rough Monday.

But hey, maybe all beer sales are down, right? Could be. It ain’t a great economy, you know.

Just kidding!

The same report paints a much greener picture for the folks over at Miller Lite and Coors. The trade publication and data provider noted that Coors Light volume was up 13.3% in the third week of April, while Miller Lite volume rose 13.6%.

Again, not great!

The plummeting numbers come just days after Anheuser-Busch essentially held an all-hand meeting to try and steady the ship.

Reports last week indicated that Bud Light was planning a massive marketing blitz to combat misinformation in the wake of the Dylan Mulvaney partnership, while also vowing to have a better screening process for future projects.

Apparently that started after the beer chain’s newest commercial, which debuted during Thursday’s NFL Draft and was widely panned for it’s obvious 180-degree shift.

Can’t wait to see what’s next!