LGBT Group Removes Anheuser-Busch From List Of Best Places To Work For Distancing Itself From Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

The Human Rights Campaign is hammering Anheuser-Busch for not wanting to be weighed down by Dylan Mulvaney.

Anheuser-Busch has been attempting to distance itself from the decision for Bud Light to team up with the transgender activist for a March Madness promo.

Mulvaney, whose shtick seems to be mocking women and behaving like a child, shared a video promoting Bud Light during March Madness while pretending like he had no knowledge of sports. It was incredibly insulting to women and the backlash has been fierce and unrelenting.

Anheuser-Busch has since made it clear it was a one off situation, dropped the marketing firm responsible and attempted to do damage control.

Anheuser-Busch gets hit for abandoning Mulvaney.

Now, HRC has dropped AB from its “Best Places to Work” rankings for refusing to stand by the decision to team up with Mulvaney.

“What we’re seeing play out here is an example of companies making a decision to have and construct inclusive marketing, which is great — but a business should be standing by those decisions. The Anheuser-Busch [case] is a textbook example of what not to do,” HRC Senior Director of Corporate Advocacy Eric Bloem explained to the press, according to Fox News.

Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light face intense pressure after Dylan Mulvaney disaster. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

AB can’t stop getting crushed.

Anheuser-Busch is really taking fire from all sides at this point. Most customers are furious the company decided to team up with a person who mocks women for attention online, and justifiably so.

Bud Light sales have fallen off a cliff, other Anheuser-Busch brands are also taking heavy hits and there’s no end in sight.

The left is also coming after the beer powerhouse for walking back and not defending the situation. HRC is just the latest example.

A group of gay bars in Chicago previously announced they would no longer serve Anheuser-Busch products because the company didn’t stand by the Mulvaney ad.

The company just can’t win at this point, but it should focus on gaining back the favor of the core customer base. The average customer isn’t okay with the Mulvaney stunt. Forget about pleasing people who won’t like you anyways.

Bud Light continues to get crushed after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

AB’s best play is to apologize for the Mulvaney ad and do whatever it takes to bring back Bud Light fans. Will that happen? Probably not, but it’s without question the best option on the table.