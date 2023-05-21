Bubba Wallace Shrugs Off Boos At NASCAR Truck Race ‘I Got A Good Payday, I’m Good’

Videos by OutKick

NASCAR fans, by and large, do not like Bubba Wallace. He’s considered a dirty driver who creates wrecks and often fights with other drivers. Plus, any time someone calls him out, he plays the race card.

We don’t need to revisit the entire race hoax from 2020. But, essentially, Wallace claims he found a noose in his garage. The FBI proved that was another hoax, since the rope was just that … a rope. And one commonly found in racing garages.

Because of all the issues that Wallace creates, fans often let him know how they feel about him. And, it’s not positive.

Fans frequently boo Wallace with the jeers rising to a high level prior to Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250.

Bubba Wallace (#1 TRICON Garage Pristine Auction Toyota) enters turn 1 during the running of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace shrugs off fans who boo him at NASCAR Truck race

Wallace finished the race fifth and a reporter asked him afterward about the particularly loud boos.

“It’s every week,” Wallace responded. “How does it make you feel?” Wallace then asks the reporter.

“Not great,” the reporter responds.

This part is strange in-and-of-itself. Why does the reporter care if fans boo Bubba Wallace? Do Wallace and the reporter share something in common that makes both of them affected by fans booing the driver?

It’s weird that Wallace assumes the booing affects the reporter, too.

“Hey, as long as you continue to live your life, judging a book by its cover, that’s who you are,” Wallace says later.

“Don’t change it up for anybody else. That’s the biggest thing. That’s fine. I mean I finished 5th. I got a good payday. I’m good,” Wallace said with a smile and a chuckle.

The boos for @BubbaWallace after today’s truck race & during driver intros were very loud at North Wilkesboro Speedway.



A @wsoctv reporter asked a great question about how/if that affects Bubba.



Wallace gave a great answer in return. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/0VDHtUZ7c0 — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) May 20, 2023

I guess Wallace is saying that fans judge him without knowing him and then sarcastically implies they won’t change?

The problem is that we DO know a lot about Bubba Wallace. And fans are judging him, sure. But they’re judging what they’ve seen and heard from him over the years. That includes a lot of race talk.

And not the kind of race done on a track.