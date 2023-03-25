The Brothers Are Fighting: Sibling Rivalry Takes Center-Stage Again Between Creighton, San Diego State For Final Four Spot￼

Videos by OutKick

LOUISVILLE- It’s not everyday we get a brother vs. brother matchup in the NCAA Tournament, but Sunday provides that opportunity. Arthur Kaluma and Adam Seiko will square-off again, for the second straight year in March Madness.

After getting the better hand last season, San Diego State’s Adam Seiko will get another shot at beating his brother Arthur Kaluma, who is Creighton’s star forward. The two played each other last season in the NCAA Tournament, with Creighton winning 72-69.

Hide the fine china, mom, the boys are ready for another fight.

A rare moment in NCAA Tournament history, the winner of this game will advance to the Final Four, while the loser will be in the family section, cheering on the other.

“As I told Arthur, I want him to go to the Final Four, but I want him to go on our team plane, not to fly their on his own to watch his brother. So we’ve got some work to do,” Creighton’s Greg McDermott told reporters.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – MARCH 17: Arthur Kaluma #24 of the Creighton Bluejays drives against Adam Seiko #2 of the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Dickies Arena on March 17, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Both teams secured their first Elite-Eight appearance in school history, so the stakes have gone up a notch for this rematch. Looking for its first final four appearance, both schools feel they have something left to prove, but only one brother will be playing on the court in Houston next week.

These two have played countless times with each other, most recently during the AfroBasket 2021, where they represented their home country of Uganda. Both brothers started for their team, averaging over 10 points per game. But playing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament hardly compares to playing for a spot in the Final Four, which the younger brother mentioned.

“It’s a surreal experience,” Arthur Kaluma said on Saturday. “I got to play against my brother last year in the very first round of the tournament, but to be able to play against him in the Elite Eight is amazing. I’m happy my family gets to experience it.”

On Sunday afternoon, both guys will put aside the brotherly love one more time for a chance to make the Final Four. Either way, they will be together in Houston next week, but one will be sitting in the family section.

I don’t know if you could find a bigger stage for this rematch than the one in Louisville.