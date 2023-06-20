Big Bucks: Lionel Messi Game Tickets Going For Thousands

Videos by OutKick

In just a few weeks, international soccer superstar Lionel Messi is expected to make his American Major League Soccer debut, but you might as well just stay home and watch.

Taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s handbook, online ticket platforms are reselling Messi tickets for big bucks – with the cheapest single ticket going for at least a thousand dollars.

The Argentinian World Cup winner is scheduled to make his MLS debut July 21 for Inter Miami CF’s game against Cruz Azul, at DVR PNK Stadium Fort Lauderdale, Florida. And ticket resellers are looking to cash in big time.

Tickets for Lionel Messi’s debut game are going for thousands of dollars

Currently, the cheapest single ticket for that match is going for $1,250 on SeatGeek. Or you can get a standing-room only ticket via Ticketmaster for $1,319 – plus fees of course.

Although it’d be cool to see Messi in his MLS debut, I’m also one that enjoys not wasting money. If someone wants to wait just four weeks, they can also see Messi at Fort Lauderdale’s DVR PNK Stadium when the team plays Charlotte FC for less than $200 as of right now.

Or maybe use those thousands of dollars and make a trip out of it to New York City. Inter Miami plays the New York Red Bulls for $248.00 in late August. On second thought, maybe stay away from New York City.

Lionel Messi shocked the soccer world when he decided to sign with the MLS, especially after reports that had him being offered $400 million to play with the Saudis. Instead, Messi signed a two-year deal worth approximately $50-60 million per season to play with Inter Miami FC. The deal makes him the highest paid American athlete.