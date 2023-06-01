Lionel Messi Could Be Playing In The US Soon, According To New Report

Videos by OutKick

Lionel Messi, the soccer world’s biggest star, could be heading to play in the United States sooner rather than later.

Messi started and played the vast majority of his career at FC Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga. But a few years ago moved to Paris Saint-Germain and France’s Ligue 1.

His time at PSG though has been rocky, to say the least.

In early May, news broke that Messi had been suspended by his club for an unauthorized visit to Saudi Arabia.

While he’s since returned to the team, the visit sparked rumors of a massive offer to move to the Middle East.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo and taking the money may not be necessary for the Argentinian legend.

According to a new report, Messi could be headed back to his original club and eventually to an MLS club.

Barcelona & Inter Miami are working together to sign Lionel Messi, per @lequipe.



Inter Miami would sign Messi and then loan him straight to Barcelona for 6-18 months — helping Barcelona circumvent their financial restraints.



Messi would then go to MLS.



Let's make it happen 🤞 pic.twitter.com/b4sbY04l70 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 31, 2023

Barcelona has a lengthy history of financial penalties, so working with an international team to acquire Messi is likely their only hope.

But more interesting for US fans is the possibility that he winds up playing in the MLS within the next 18 months.

That would be a game-changing addition for the league and for US-based soccer in general.

STRASBOURG, FRANCE – MAY 27: Lionel Messi #30 of Paris Saint-Germain warms-up prior to the Ligue 1 match between RC Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau on May 27, 2023 in Strasbourg, France. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

Messi Move To MLS Would Be Huge For Domestic League

While Messi, at 35-years-old, is clearly no longer at his peak, he’s still inarguably one of the world’s best players.

Argentina’s World Cup win in 2022 is perhaps the clearest example of his tremendous impact. There’s no doubt without Messi on the field, Argentina exits the tournament far before the final.

If he does make the move, comparisons will be drawn between Messi and David Beckham’s stateside arrival.

While Beckham was younger when he joined the LA Galaxy, his skill level had already declined more than the 35-year-old Messi.

Still, Beckham’s arrival was a massive financial win for the Galaxy and for MLS as a whole.

The US domestic league is clearly nowhere close to top European leagues in popularity or quality. But bringing in a top 5 player in the world can do nothing but help grow the game.

Not to mention Messi’s 466 million Instagram followers seeing more of the US league.

And in a funny twist of fate, Messi could be joining the team Beckham currently owns. Just in time for the US to share hosting duties for the 2026 World Cup.

Soccer may become a top domestic sport, but bringing Messi into MLS can do nothing but help.