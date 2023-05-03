Lionel Messi Could Be Offered $400 Million Salary To Play In Saudi Arabian League

Videos by OutKick

Lionel Messi has been the best soccer player in the world for well over a decade.

Throughout his illustrious career, he’s won virtually every possible trophy to go along with an embarrassment of individual award riches.

Messi’s won seven Ballon d’Or awards and six European Golden Shoe awards, both records. While with Barcelona, he won ten La Liga titles and three Champions League titles.

He capped his international career with a dramatic win for Argentina in the World Cup final.

Messi, currently playing at Paris Saint-Germain, will have his pick of teams after this season, as essentially the single biggest draw in the world of soccer.

The highest levels of competition remain in Europe, but Messi might have an extremely tempting offer to go elsewhere.

The Telegraph reported that Messi could be offered a $400 million package to play in the Saudi Arabian soccer league. That would far exceed the massive $205 million salary Cristiano Ronaldo receives to play there through summer 2025.

PARIS, FRANCE – APRIL 30: Lionel Messi of PSG during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Lorient at Parc des Princes stadium on April 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Would Lionel Messi Go To Saudi Arabia?

The relationship between Messi and PSG has reportedly been extremely rocky of late.

In fact, PSG recently suspended him for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. While the club’s had a contract offer out to him and his family, there’s no expectation it’ll be signed.

Messi’s actually had a significant association with the Middle East since his Barcelona days. His recent visit to Saudi Arabia also has increased speculation that he’d seriously consider it.

Ronaldo’s move was widely mocked as a blatant cash grab, and if Messi does decide to bolt, it’d likely be viewed similarly.

That said, $400 million per year is an astonishing figure that would be hard for anyone to turn down.

Saudi officials have committed to increasing their domestic league’s prestige, and efforts have paid off, with attendance essentially doubling this year.

Nothing would do more to increase international and domestic interest however, than bringing in Lionel Messi.

With the end of the season rapidly approaching, we won’t have to wait long to find out if the world’s biggest soccer star will take the money.