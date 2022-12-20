Lionel Messi Just Shattered The Record For Most Liked Instagram Post Of All Time

Move over egg, Lionel Messi is taking over.

The Argentinian World Cup winning soccer star’s latest Instagram post has now become the most liked photo of all time on the social media platform.

Messi posting a photo of him hoisting up the World Cup trophy after Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties in Sunday’s final in Qatar.

Over 62 million people have liked Messi’s post so far, surpassing the previous record holder… the egg.

‘THE EGG’ BECAME A VIRAL SENSATION

You may remember that “world_record_egg” account as it showed just how stupid society can be at times. The plain photo of literally just an egg amassed more than 56 million likes because of course it did. Suddenly water cooler conversations and group chats were all talking about “The Egg” and thinking it was ‘so hilarious’ to be a part of it’s viral campaign.

The photo’s caption alluded to Kylie Jenner when it asked for everyone to make it the most liked photo of all time. “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this 🙌” the post read.

It’s no surprise that Argentinian soccer fans would show their appreciation for Messi’s post. We all know soccer fans are crazy. Just look at this mayhem when the team arrived at a Buenos Aires airport this morning! Madness.

This video of Argentina fans greeting the team after leaving the airport in Buenos Aires is unreal 🤯🤯



This was also around 4am local time 😳



(via rodridepaul IG) pic.twitter.com/2zOFRIdOkm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 20, 2022

It’s unclear who exactly created the “world_record_egg” account. Multiple people have taken credit for it although the most popular belief is that it was British advertising executive Chris Godfrey.

Regardless, just like France’s World Cup Championship dreams – the egg had a good run until Lionel Messi stepped in.