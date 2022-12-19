Topless Argentina World Cup Flashers Are Alive & Not In Jail!

There is happy news to report on the Argentinian World Cup boob flasher front as the woman who appeared showing her chest during Sunday’s worldwide broadcast is not only alive, but she’s still in Qatar with her friend who was also flashing in the stands.

Noe is the woman who appeared on TV showing her cups. Her friend, Milubarbiie, was also in the stands pulling up her top for the boys as they fought their hearts out to a World Cup victory over France, giving Lionel Messi a coveted title for his storied career.

“And this flag is dedicated to you my friends, family and all the people of Quilmes and the south area who always support me with messages and words so nice to express their pride and good wishes that I know you do it from the heart! My whole life is in QUILMES…

Proud to have been born in the beer city… From Ezpeleta-Quilmes to the world,” Noe wrote to her supporters before Sunday’s final match.

Argentina’s secret weapons, the World Cup flashers @noe.dreams1 & @Milubarbiie (right), are alive and not in jail, according to their latest Instagram reports. / Instagram Story

Then she broke a major no-no rule in Qatar by showing off her boobs — with a strategically painted Argentinian flag painted over her nipples. Milubarbiie had a similar paint scheme.

After an examination of their social media feeds, OutKick can report that the Qatar government no only allowed the ladies to walk out of Lusail Stadium after the flashing incident, but they didn’t even arrest the ladies after they flashed fans OUTSIDE the stadium.

Noe & Milubarbiie even flashed outside the World Cup stadium to celebrate the big victory. / Instagram Story

This is a major development considering how careful some countries were in preparation for the Cup. Team England wives and girlfriends were told to stay on a ship off the coast of Qatar during the tournament and told to not show skin as to not piss off the Qatari government.

Now we see, via an exhaustive OutKick investigation, Noe & Milubarbiie not only showed skin, they openly flaunted their implants multiple times and a goon squad never came for them.

We’re talking boobs bouncing around multiple times in the stands. We’re talking boobs openly flying around in a move that would typically lead to a woman having her head chopped off in the Middle East.

Argentina boob flasher @noe.dreams1 goes nuts after Messi and the boys defeat France via penalty kicks. Her Instagram Story was active Monday night as it appears the Qatari government isn’t offended by her boob flashing. / Instagram Story

Could that all change once Noe & Milubarbiie head to the airport, or wherever the private jets are parked in Qatar? Of course. But as of 5:30 ET Monday night these two were moving freely around Qatar and posting content.

Here’s to everyone making it home from Qatar with their heads attached and not stuck in a Middle East jail for the rest of your lives. The USA, Mexico & Canada are officially on the clock.