New York City Man Gets Off With Light Sentence for Pushing Someone Onto Subway Tracks

With dramatic increases in crime over the past few years, you’d think New York City would be toughening up sentences.

Instead, they’re doing the exact opposite and contributing to the prevailing lack of safety across the city.

In May of 2021, Keshon Malachiu shoved a 60-year old man waiting for a train onto the subway tracks in Harlem.

Thankfully, bystanders were able to get the man off the tracks before a train came, saving his life. Despite being rescued, he was still sent to a local hospital for head and shoulder injuries.

Malachiu pled guilty in November, and recently received his sentence for shoving a stranger onto the subway tracks.

And in classic New York fashion, he received just four years in prison based on an assault charge.

Welcome to New York City in 2022.

New York Doesn’t Want to Deal With Crime

The simple reality is that there is a growing, substantial issue with liberal prosecutors going easy on criminals.

Los Angeles, New York and many other cities have elected far left “reform” candidates, who have accomplished nothing other than making residents feel less safe.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg celebrated the results, according to local radio station 1010 WINS.

“The subway is a necessity for New Yorkers and this behavior will not be tolerated. Keshon Malachi shoved a random stranger and today is being held accountable for his actions,” Bragg said.

If he thinks this is being held accountable, imagine how much worse things are going to get.

Crime has become such a hot button issue that liberal jurisdictions are fighting over who’s worse at handling it.

They’ve also continually focused on the wrong issues and turned a blind eye to what’s right in front of them.

The failure of city leadership refuses to create an environment of safety, and as a result more and more residents will jump ship.

Florida better be prepared to keep changing driver’s licenses as New Yorkers try to avoid being the next subway victim.