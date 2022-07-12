New York City Releases Bizarre PSA on Nuclear Attacks, Doesn’t Seem Concerned With Rising Crime Rates

The Cold War has apparently returned.

While drills preparing for a nuclear bomb were commonplace from the 1950’s-1970’s, they’ve fallen almost entirely out of fashion for most major cities.

Except, oddly, in 2022 New York City.

The city’s Emergency Management department recently released an extremely confusing instructional guide to dealing with a nuclear attack with a bizarrely CGI’d background:

With helpful instructions like “keep radioactive dust or ash away from your body,” you can see why the city thought this would be beneficial information for New Yorkers.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Christina Farrell, the first deputy commissioner of Emergency Management for the city defended the timing, saying: “We know there is so much going on in this city. We always strive to focus on the preparedness side here, and we really didn’t want to put this off.”

That’s not exactly the most reassuring or understandable justification.

What’s even more striking about this video is that the city seems to be more concerned with the unlikely event of a nuclear attack than on the dramatic rise in crime New York has experienced.

According to recent NYPD statistics, the “overall crime index” in New York increased by nearly 28% in May 2022 compared to May 2021:

Overall index crime in New York City increased by 27.8% in May 2022 compared with May 2021 (10,414 v. 8,149). Each of the seven major index crime categories saw increases, driven by a 42.1% increase in grand larceny (4,116 v. 2,897); a 28.3% rise in burglary (1,239 v. 966); and a 26.2% increase in robbery (1,506 v. 1,193).

Another report from February 2022 had crime rising 60% over February 2021.

Thanks in large part to extremely lax enforcement by the city’s district attorney, yet another story explained that the first few months of 2022 had a 44% increase in overall crime.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed as much when announcing the discouraging statistics:

It’s clear what we are confronting: A perception among criminals that there are no consequences, even for serious crime

But a video PSA explaining that progressive politics and dismissive attitude towards actual enforcement is leading to a more dangerous environment for New Yorkers would probably not encouraged by city officials.

So instead, we have such helpful information as “keep radioactive dust away from your body.”

Taxpayer money well spent.