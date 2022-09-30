New York Faces A Record Amount Of Residents Changing to Florida Driver’s Licenses

The government response to the COVID pandemic created dramatic demographic shifts across the country. Remote work created more opportunities and widely varied lockdown restrictions caused millions to escape far left, anti-science states like California and New York.

Florida has been the beneficiary of much of the interstate movement, attracting huge amounts of wealth thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis and his commitment to fre edom, individual liberty and common sense.

Now a new report has confirmed that even after pandemic restrictions have generally been lifted, people are still fleeing the mismanagement of liberal states like New York.

The New York Post examined official government data, and found that over 5,500 New Yorkers changed their driver’s licenses to Florida in just the month of August.

That’s the second highest month in recorded history.

Ron DeSantis wins again.

So far this year, nearly 42,000 former New York residents have made the switch, which sets up to outpace previous annual records.

Turns out, the New York ”brand” doesn’t seem to be particularly popular, now does it Mayor Adams?

Tens of thousands are fleeing the incompetence, delusional policies and increasingly unhinged progressive rhetoric, with many more to inevitably follow.

Another contributor to the mass exodus is the unsafe atmosphere in New York. This came about by the woke administrators more concerned with defunding the police instead of enforcing laws and keeping communities safe.

School closures, radical gender ideology and many other issues have made New York extremely undesirable. Florida serves as an escape for many desperate for normalcy.

There’s no sign of these trends abating anytime soon; far from moderating, politicians are often accelerating their war on reality.

As long as the same failed policies are allowed to continue, the dramatic shift in demographic trends will continue.