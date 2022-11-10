New York Governor and San Francisco Mayor Fight Over Which is Worse at Handling Crime

Crime has become one of the most important issues facing America, especially in some of the nation’s largest cities.

It’s so important that pre-midterm polling suggested it was the fourth most important issue in the minds of voters.

The rising crime rates in far-left areas like New York and San Francisco have attracted national attention. So much so that leaders of both places recently got into a fight about which is handling it worse.

Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York, said in an MSNBC interview that “New York will never be San Francisco.”

The host had claimed that New Yorkers no longer feel safe and fear the city’s crime could get worse.

Naturally, this came a few days after a New York high school stabbing where no one intervened.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul won the midterm election and will retain her position.

That’s when San Francisco Mayor London Breed jumped in to defend her horrific track record. According to ABC 7 in San Francisco, Breed claimed that “if you look at the data, we probably pale in comparison to New York.

“At the end of the day,” she continued, “to take what you see online and use that to try and develop some sort of opinion about San Francisco when that’s just seconds of the time versus every single day, is just not a fair assessment.”

Both are Bad on Crime

It’s fun to watch the infighting considering this is what their voters seem to want.

Residents in San Francisco claim to be “fed up” with rising crime rates and rampant homelessness. Yet they keep voting for the same people who helped create the problems in the first place.

New Yorkers rated crime the most important issue, yet re-elected Hochul anyway.

You get what you vote for. In fact, 27 of the top 30 most dangerous cities in America are run by Democrats.

Crime in San Franciso was up nearly 14% in 2021 and another 7% so far in 2022. While their rates are still lower than other major cities, considering the city’s wealth and status, they’re dramatically underperforming.

Major felonies in New York City reversed years of declines and jumped 7% from 2020-2021. Nearly every statistical crime category increased.

They’re both bad.

Idiotic progressive policies, poor governorship and far left DA’s have all exacerbated the problem. Watching them fight over who’s worse is the height of comedy. And since they refuse to correct course, there’ll be plenty of more Democratic in-fighting to come.