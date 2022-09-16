The University of Texas rolled out the red carpet, and broke out the checkbook, for Arch Manning’s recruiting visit this past summer.

According to The Athletic, the Longhorns spent nearly $630,000 on two recruiting weekends in June, which included the official visit by Manning and eight other recruits.

That two-day visit reportedly included crazy hotel buffets, five-star accommodations for the recruits and their families, a cruise, dinner at a steakhouse and some Top Golf.

The Manning visit specifically cost the school upwards of $280,000, according to the report, including nine recruits in total. So far, it’s resulted in four commitments.

One of those – thankfully for the accountants on campus – was Manning, who committed to Texas on June 23, just days after being treated like a king.

Let’s get to the good stuff.

Texas spends big money for football recruits

Highlights of the visit included: giant rooms at the Four Seasons Austin – where Queen Elizabeth II stayed in 1991, by the way – a day of tomfoolery at Top Golf, breakfast at head coach Steve Sarkisian’s house, and endless meals.

And by endless, I mean ENDLESS.

The first meal, down in the hotel lobby, included chicken tenders, pizza and greens, a soft pretzel bar and a quesadilla station. The dinner buffet at the end of Day 1 reportedly included cocktails, beer, wine, flatware rental, a bartender’s fee and an ice sculpture and cost $29,129.40.

Most importantly, the visit also included an open bar for parents on the rooftop of the J.W. Marriott.

Forty bottles of Titos, some Casamigos Blanco tequila and other whiskeys and margaritas were included, and someone apparently ordered a $70 glass of Johnnie Walker Blue.

Classy!

Parents of Texas football recruits enjoy open bar, endless food

Look, any coach worth his salt knows you’re not recruiting the kid … you’re recruiting mom and dad. Specifically, mom.

That’s why Nick Saban goes to living rooms all over the country and tells parents he’s gonna be the greatest babysitter of all time.

But this is next level from Texas. Giving mom an endless amount of Saturday morning mimosas? That’s a recipe for success. That’s worth its weight in gold right there.

By the way, this is the probably the best part of the entire thing:

“As parents and prospects returned to the Four Seasons late, hunger struck and some debated whether to have food delivered via Uber Eats,” The Athletic writes.

“No need. A staffer alerted them that another buffet, identical to the one that greeted the prospects after check-in, was set up in the conference room.”

Unbelievable. a 2 a.m. buffet just waiting for you. What a damn life.

Different worlds.

Day 2 of the visit included Top Golf for the kiddos and a steakhouse dinner and cruise that evening.

Before heading back to their boring lives, everyone ate breakfast at Sark’s house – a two-story, 5,331-square foot home in west Austin – Sunday morning.

Can’t believe Texas got the No. 1 QB recruit in the country after all that!