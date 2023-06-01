Antonio Brown Throws His Hat In The Ring To Replace Shannon Sharpe On ‘Undisputed’ Alongside Skip Bayless

Videos by OutKick

Antonio Brown is a fascinating character. Since taking off his uniform and — essentially — quitting the NFL during a game, he’s managed to keep himself relevant. Though, most of the attention is negative. Now, with Shannon Sharpe set to leave Undisputed, Brown wants to fill the role of Skip Bayless’ counterpart.

Brown tweeted on Thursday implying he’s interested in the open seat on the Fox Sports debate program.

Me omw to take Shannon Sharpe’s spot on Undisputed #ABUndisputed pic.twitter.com/ky5hIsldHx — AB (@AB84) June 1, 2023

Obviously, this is not going to happen. Brown brings far too much trouble for any network to take a chance on him.

In January, a woman accused him of “sending explicit videos” to her son.

He purchased an arena league football team, the Albany Empire, and has had a TON of problems since taking over. Players accused him of not paying them, leading several to quit the team. He also got into an altercation with his own security guard.

Then, he said he was going to play for the team last weekend, but didn’t.

He also recently narrowly avoided arrest by finally paying child support that he previously refused to pay.

So, yeah, not going to happen.

But, it’s certainly fun to think about. The TV ratings for that first show would be astronomical. Skip Bayless gets riled up easily, but trying to “debate” Antonio Brown? He might lose his mind.

Antonio Brown tweeted on Wednesday claiming he wants to replace the soon-to-depart Shannon Sharpe on “Undisputed” alongside Skip Bayless. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

But that would lead to incredible television. At least for a little while.

Like all of Antonio Brown’s antics, they have a shelf life. Huge props to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin who seems to be the only person able to keep Brown within the lines.

Brown spent nine seasons in Pittsburgh with minimal issue. Then, at stops in New England and Tampa Bay, trouble never got too far from AB.

I can’t imagine Skip Bayless as the guy who could rein in Brown.

Doesn’t mean I wouldn’t enjoy watching him try, though.