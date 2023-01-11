Antonio Brown allegedly sent explicit videos to a child during an alleged altercation involving the mother of his kids.

Tapa Police were called on Brown in late November after an alleged altercation at his home involving a woman. A warrant was initially issued for his arrest, but prosecutors ultimately decided to drop the whole situation.

Now, TMZ has dropped the 911 call and a very troubling allegation.

During the 911 call, the alleged female victim claimed the former NFL player was “sending explicit videos to my son’s phone.”

She also claimed Brown “smashed” her computer and was throwing her stuff out into the street. You can listen to the 911 call below.

Antonio Brown has a history of problems.

AB has had plenty of off-the-field issues since getting the boot from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even before flaming out from the NFL, he was often in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

During Tom Brady’s divorce, he routinely targeted the QB and Gisele with inappropriate behavior.

However, this allegation is much more troubling than anything else he’s recently faced. The law shows little mercy for people involving children with “explicit” content.

The age of the child isn’t disclosed in the 911 call, but TMZ referred to the woman and her “kids.” Brown also has no children above the age of 18.

Fortunately for the former Bucs receiver, he skated away from trouble after the allegations, but this 911 call is damning if the allegations are true.

Antonio Brown accused of sending explicit videos during 911 call. He faced no charges for the situation. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

At this point, there’s nothing that could shock anyone about AB. Trouble follows him like white on rice, and unless he changes quickly, there will continue to be more negative news.