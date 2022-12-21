The arrest warrant out for Antonio Brown has been dropped.

The State Attorney’s Office in Florida officially dropped the misdemeanor battery charges against the former NFL player Tuesday, according to Josh Cascio.

That means the arrest warrant that was issued for AB has been terminated.

BREAKING NEWS: The recent misdemeanor battery charges against Antonio Brown ( @AB84 ) have been dropped…and the arrest warrant has been recalled. pic.twitter.com/dHQaOqGG60 — Josh Cascio Fox13 (@joshcascio) December 21, 2022

The Antonio Brown saga takes another turn.

Brown was accused of threatening the mother of his children and throwing a shoe at her. The arrest warrant has been out since the start of December, but Brown was never taken into custody.

Police reportedly were waiting outside his house in Tampa waiting to arrest him. It’s not clear whether or not he was never in his house or simply waited out the authorities for weeks.

While Antonio Brown’s latest alleged incident might be behind him, it’s just the latest example of him being in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

AB used to be an NFL star. He won a Super Bowl just a couple years ago with the Bucs. Then, everything came collapsing down and he flamed out of the NFL in spectacular fashion.

Since getting the boot from the NFL, he’s been in and out of the news, and virtually none of it has been for good reasons. Notably, he went out of his way to attack Tom Brady’s former marriage Gisele.

Arrest warrant for Antonio Brown dropped. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Brown gets some great people around him who help him stay out of the news. He simply needs to figure things out and find some stability.