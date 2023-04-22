Antonio Brown Pays More Than $33,000 In Child Support To Avoid Being Arrested: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Antonio Brown reportedly wrote a huge check to avoid being arrested for not paying child support.

A judge in Miami-Dade County ordered Brown arrested back on April 14 for not paying child support to his ex Wiltrice Jackson, according to TMZ. However, it looks like Brown managed to smooth the situation out without ending up behind bars.

Brown posted a receipt after paying $33,260.58 in child support, according to the same report. That means the former NFL WR is going to have the cuffs slapped on.

Antonio Brown reportedly paid his child support to avoid being arrested. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown can’t stay out of the headlines.

Once again, Antonio Brown is in the headlines, and it’s not for anything good. This man just can’t seem to stay out of the headlines.

Just a few days ago, he was in the news for claiming Tom Brady called up his agent and cussed him out for AB not signing right away with the Bucs in 2021.

Now, he was reportedly going to be arrested if he hadn’t paid the $33,260.58. The craziest part about AB is this stuff is all very vanilla compared to what he’s usually in the news for.

Antonio Brown reportedly would have been arrested if he hadn’t paid late child support. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The former Buccaneers and Patriots receiver released pornographic material of a woman on his Snapchat back in January. He later claimed his Snapchat was hacked.

He also shared a fake nude photo of Gisele to mock Tom Brady as the QB’s relationship fell apart. Does that sound like the actions of a standup man? Not at all.

While AB might have figured out this situation, the former NFL receiver needs to find a way to stop ending up in the news so often.