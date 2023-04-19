Antonio Brown Reveals Fallout With Tom Brady, Claims The QB ‘Cursed Out’ His Agent

Videos by OutKick

Antonio Brown claims everything started unraveling with Tom Brady over his 2021 contract.

The former Buccaneers flamed out of the NFL in spectacular fashion when he ran off the field and refused to play during a game against the Jets in 2021.

His antics cost him his job and he hasn’t come close to playing a snap of NFL action ever since. Now, he claims his issues with Brady started before the season even began.

Antonio Brown accuses Tom Brady of cursing out his agent.

“My agent, Ed Wasielewski, is getting called, cursed out by Tom Brady over why is he pushing back for the contract for scraps. Imagine if you heard that, the same guy that brought you in to win a ring, the same agent he told you to hook up with to get the deal, is not telling me, the guy’s calling him, saying, yo, cursing him out about scraps of a contract,” Brown said on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, according to Fox News.

AB wasn’t done with his comments. He also claimed that while he gives the Bucs as a team credit, Brady as an older guy might have been looking out for himself.



“I give everyone their props from a team standpoint, as far as the team, but you know, we all got our own agendas in the midst of the team. So when you’re an older player, you getting deals like that, you feel like, and I’m telling, my agent’s telling me already before the season that this guy, who he hooked me up with, is calling him, cussing him out about the contract,” the former NFL player added.

Brown ultimately signed a one-year deal worth $6.25 million for the 2021 season.

AB and Brady don’t appear to have a relationship anymore.

The relationship between Tom Brady and Antonio Brown appears to have only gotten much worse with more time.

AB has gone out of his way to troll Brady, including during his divorce from Gisele. At one point, Brown shared a fake nude photo of the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s ex-wife.

When you do things of that nature, it’s not surprising that people don’t want to have a relationship with you.

Brown even shared private messages from Tom Brady in an attempt to embarrass the retired QB. However, the private messages actually showed Brady is a great friend with a big heart.

The former WR is apparently so detached from reality he doesn’t understand that.

Now, he’s taking more shots at Brady and accusing him of cursing out his agent over a contract. It’s hard to know what’s true and what isn’t when it comes to AB. What we do know is Brady has famously taken less money to get a solid roster around him.

Could he have pushed Antonio Brown to take a team friendly deal? Sure, but seeing as how Brady also helped to save AB’s career after the Patriots cut him loose, he should probably be a little more grateful.

Antonio Brown’s relationship with Tom Brady seems to be destroyed. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The drama with Antonio Brown just never seems to end. It should be interesting to see what claim he makes next.