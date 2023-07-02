Antonio Brown Announces ‘Partnership’ With ESPN

Videos by OutKick

Antonio Brown hasn’t had enough attention lately, so today he decided to capitalize on the ESPN layoffs.

“Excited to announce my new partnership @espn,” the former NFL wide receiver tweeted Saturday.

Excited to announce my new partnership @espn 👈🏾👉🏾👉🏾👈🏾👉🏾👈🏾 — AB (@AB84) July 1, 2023

ESPN announced a massive wave of layoffs Friday, including some of the network’s biggest names. Todd McShay, Suzy Kolber, Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, David Pollack and several others were cut by the Worldwide Leader in Sports as it attempts to slash $30 million in salaries.

Of course, there’s almost a zero percent chance they’ve actually hired Antonio Brown. But with all the craziness happening at ESPN this week, we can’t truly rule it out.

Just last month, he threw his name in the ring to replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed.

Me omw to take Shannon Sharpe’s spot on Undisputed #ABUndisputed pic.twitter.com/ky5hIsldHx — AB (@AB84) June 1, 2023

But it’s always something with his guy.

Since taking off his uniform and — essentially — quitting the NFL during a game, he’s managed to keep himself relevant. Mostly by doing dumb stuff and posting nonsense on social media.

Like the time he announced he was joining the Baltimore Ravens during free agency. Or when he trolled Tom Brady by posting photos of his ex-wife Gisele on Instagram.

In January, a woman accused him of “sending explicit videos” to her son.

Antonio Brown keeps himself in the news cycle by whatever means necessary. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

He purchased an arena league football team — the Albany Empire — and has had a TON of problems since taking over. Players accused him of not paying them, leading several to quit the team. He also got into an altercation with his own security guard.

And recently, AB narrowly avoided arrest by finally paying child support that he previously refused to pay.

So yeah, Antonio Brown isn’t joining ESPN anytime soon.

But he got us talking about him. And wasn’t that really the goal?