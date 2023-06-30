ESPN Lays Off More Than A Dozen On-Air Personalities Including Ashley Brewer, Steve Young, Todd McShay

Videos by OutKick

It’s a rough day in Bristol.

ESPN announced a massive wave of layoffs Friday, including some of the network’s biggest names.

Here’s a quick round-up of everyone ESPN cut this week:

Jeff Van Gundy — The former Knicks and Rockets head coach spent 16 years on ESPN/ABC’s lead NBA game crew with Mark Jackson and Mike Breen. Van Gundy’s contract was not up, but his salary was in the millions.

Max Kellerman — This one comes as no surprise since ESPN recently canceled both his daily radio show, Keyshawn, J-Will, and Max, and television show, This Just In. This slot is expected to be filled by Pat McAfee, who the network just signed to an $85 million deal.

Keyshawn Johnson — Again, not surprising. The NFL analyst recently lost his radio show with Max Kellerman and Jay Williams.

Jalen Rose — The NBA Countdown and former host of the failed Jalen & Jacoby show was known for his hot takes about racism.

Steve Young — The Pro Football Hall of Famer had served as analyst on “Monday Night Countdown” and other NFL studio shows for the past 23 years.

Matt Hasselbeck — The former quarterback joined ESPN as an analyst in 2016 on the same day he retired from NFL.

Suzy Kolber — A 27-year ESPN veteran, she previously hosted Monday Night Countdown, the lead-in and pregame show for the network’s signature NFL package.

LaPhonso Ellis — The men’s college basketball analyst has hosted “College GameDay” with Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Rece Davis since 2019.

Todd McShay — NFL Draft

Ashley Brewer — “Sportscenter” anchor.

Joon Lee — Staff writer.

Jason Fitz — ESPN radio host.

ESPN Makes Sweeping Cuts

The layoffs come as the network plans to shed $30 million as part of parent company Disney’s cost-cutting strategy.

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun,” ESPN said in a statement.

“This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead.”

The employees received phone calls starting at 9 a.m. Friday informing them they were “no longer contributing to ESPN,” one source told Front Office Sports.

The network will buy those let go out of their guaranteed contracts. So they will still get their full pay but won’t appear on ESPN platforms.

This is a developing story.