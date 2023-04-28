Antonio Brown Says He’s Joining The Ravens, Sets Twitter On Fire

Videos by OutKick

Antonio Brown has agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

Problem is, it doesn’t look like the Ravens have agreed to the same deal.

Nevertheless, the Internet is having a good time with what looks to be the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver’s latest troll.

“Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock,” Brown tweeted.

Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/YksQH2tQzM — AB (@AB84) April 28, 2023

Brown has not suited up in the NFL since he walked off the field in the middle of a game as a member of the Bucs in 2021. Tampa Bay released Brown after the incident. He remained unsigned last season.

Then, of course there was the meme feud with Tom Brady, the incident where he got naked in a public swimming pool, he posted porno on his Snapchat, he got sued a bunch of times, and he bought an Arena League football team.

But before that whole mess, AB was a certified NFL superstar.

Over his 12 year career, Brown caught 928 passes for 12,291 yards and 83 receiving touchdowns. He’s a four-time First-Team All-Pro, a two-time NFL receptions leader, a two-time NFL receiving yards leader and a member of the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team.

But it’s safe to say the NFL days are behind him now.

The Internet is having fun with Antonio Brown’s latest tweet.

Let’s take a look at some of the replies.

More than likely, Antonio Brown just needed some attention today.

Or maybe his new contract does exist. And it’s drawn up by the same person who made him that COVID vaccination card a couple years back.