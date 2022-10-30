Antonio Brown On Trolling Tom Brady’s Divorce ‘I’m Not Smashing His Girl’

On Friday, Tom Brady confirmed that he and supermodel Gisele Bundchen had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The confirmation came after months of speculation that the two had called it quits.

Brady said in a post on his Instagram Story, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady attend the 2019 Met Gala (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.” His message continued, “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Brady went on to admit that the divorce has been painful and difficult. He also asked for privacy and respect as they move forward.

Brady’s relationship with Gisele isn’t the only one that seemed to be fine a couple of years ago, but has deteriorated significantly. His relationship with Antonio Brown appears to have come to an end as well.

Brown has been trolling the Buccaneers quarterback over his reported divorce for weeks. He’s even turned a hug he received from Gisele after the Bucs won the Super Bowl into a T-shirt.

Antonio Brown Might Be The Worst Friend Of All-Time

During an appearance on entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David’s podcast, Brown was asked about his relationship with Brady. And why he made the decision to troll Brady during his divorce when Brady was the only one who had his back.

Brown’s response, “It is what it is.”

“I’m not smashing his girl. I don’t know his girl,” he added. “It’s a T-shirt that raised money from a real moment that happened. How is this a reach?”

“Because they’re going through a divorce? People go through stuff every day, man.”

Antonio Brown on taking shots at former teammate Tom Brady: "It is what it is."



"What about me? when I'm on the news for.. I'm crazy."@patrickbetdavid sat down with @AB84 for the interview: "You played with this guy, he had your back, what happened between you guys?" pic.twitter.com/4EX6GZqort — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 29, 2022

Props to Bet-David for being able to power through AB’s pronunciation of what I think was the word “parody.” As with most things Antonio Brown, his trolling of the guy who kept his career going much longer than it should have makes no sense.