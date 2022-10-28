Tom Brady Confirms Divorce From Gisele Bundchen: ‘Painful And Difficult’

After months of rumors, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are filing for divorce. TMZ was the first to report that the quarterback and supermodel had reached a settlement.

Shortly after the report, Brady confirmed the news by sharing a message on his Instagram story:

Tom Brady confirms his divorce from longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen. (Tom Brady/Instagram)

The news of the divorce filing comes less than a month after the two reportedly hired divorce lawyers. Sources told TMZ that the two have been working with a mediator to hash out property settlements and custody.

The couple shares two children together, a 12-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter. Brady also has a 15-year-old son with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

The terms of the settlement are expected to remain confidential and sealed.

Gisele Bundchen celebrating Tom Brady winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Prior to the start of the NFL season, Bundchen reportedly took off for Central America after “heated arguments” with the veteran QB over his decision to unretire.

Brady later left Buccaneers camp for more than 10 days just as rumors surfaced of his marriage being on the rocks.

“Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on,” Brady said, following his return to the team.

Brady and Bundchen began dating in 2006 before being married in February of 2009 in Santa Monica, Calif.