Tom Brady Debuts Ringless Hand Amid Rumors of Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady’s most prized ring has officially been sidelined.

The superstar quarterback was spotted by Page Six without his wedding ring, leading up to Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Brady is not only frustrated by Tampa’s 3-3 season start, but the swirling rumors of a potential divorce between him and supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen after she’s made several appearances without her wedding ring are giving the GOAT much to stress about.

After news of keeping divorce lawyers hit the headlines, Bündchen made a public appearance without her ring. On multiple occasions, Bündchen has been spotted with their two children and a ringless hand in public.

On Sunday, Brady had his first public response to the Bündchen’s activity — not counting a FIFA commercial that recently featured Brady without his wedding ring.

It was an all-around bad sign for any reconciliation between the two.

As relayed by OutKick’s Mark Harris, the two have not publicly acknowledged a split, but an anonymous source said they may truly be calling it quits due to his un-retiring. Brady and Bündchen have been married since 2009.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” the source close with Brady and Bündchen told the outlet.

Things are looking grim at home for Brady, whose decision to come back to the NFL at age 45 triggered the rift between him and Gisele.

Perhaps things can mend once the season ends, and Brady can return home for good.

It’s sure to be a long road ahead of Brady as the Buccaneers’ lack of cohesion on the field adds to his growing headache. One that not even a B12 patch, for TB12, can fix.