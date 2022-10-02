Antonio Brown Twists His Lewd Public Nudity Into A Wild Pitch For NFL Return

Antonio Brown has been out of the NFL since January. The former four-time First-Team All-Pro and Super Bowl champion threw a wild tantrum against the Jets, stripped off his uniform, and left the field.

He has returned to the gridiron.

In the months since Brown’s crazy exit, he has been focused on his music career. The 34-year-old has performed at a few music festivals, recently failed to make an event in an extremely random city because he doesn’t fly private, and dropped a music video with a pair of incarcerated rappers.

It was a crazy flurry of offseason headlines for Brown that carried over into the start of the 2022 NFL season. He, of course, is not on the field and is not on a roster.

To occupy his free time, Antonio Brown most recently traveled to Dubai.

He was very fortunate not to be arrested while there.

Video from his trip to the UAE made its way across the internet earlier this week. Brown can be seen swimming — completely naked — in a hotel pool, exposing himself to guests.

Brown even went spread eagle in the pool with his genitalia up in the air. It was extremely lewd.

Not long after the video went viral, Brown defended the incident on Twitter. He gave (some?) context to the situation and even pointed blame back at the NFL.

It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs. — AB (@AB84) October 1, 2022

On Sunday morning, Brown decided to comment on the incident once again. However, this time, it was not to defend what happened. He instead twisted the public indecency into a wild pitch to NFL teams that need a pass-catcher.

I’m telling every team that needs some offense to pick up AB bc he’s shown that he still has the ability to expose a D@nfl — AB (@AB84) October 2, 2022

Obviously, Brown’s exposure incident was vulgar. It should not be celebrated.

But with that being said, credit is due where credit is due. Brown’s joke on Sunday, all things considered, was actually pretty witty and it’s nearly impossible to stifle a chuckle. It just didn’t help his cause for a return to the NFL and it was definitely not appropriate.