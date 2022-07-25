Antonio Brown’s music career doesn’t seem to be off to a booming start.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver decided music was his next great opportunity after flaming out of the NFL in spectacular fashion.

Well, for those of you holding out hope for an incredible album, you can probably give up because his performance at Rolling Loud was something else.

Antonio Brown is performing at Rolling Loud Miami 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8D0gJmF4Js — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 22, 2022

The video of him performing at Rolling Loud in Miami currently has more than 2.6 million views. It’s gone mega-viral, and not for good reasons.

It’s blown up because people can’t stop making fun of it.

😑 stop cause if you support that then ima drop a crazy video of me performing — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) July 23, 2022

Brown went from catching touchdown passes on Sundays to rapping in front of fans who couldn’t seem less interested.

The crowd had zero passion, zero energy and appeared to have zero interest in watching AB’s performance. Read the room!

Were they watching Brown – who famously quit during a game – rap for them or were they watching paint dry? Honestly, it’s kind of hard to tell!

Antonio Brown raps at Rolling Loud. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

It should be fun to see just how bad this music experiment gets before the former Steelers standout finally pulls the plug!