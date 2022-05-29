Antonio Brown Rules Out Returning To NFL In 2022-23

Antonio Brown shut down hopes of a possible return to the NFL in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

And it sounds like he’s done for good.

During an interview with @fcflio, free agent WR Antonio Brown said he won’t be playing in the NFL next season: “Nah, don’t play yourself looking at me to play.” — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 29, 2022

During an interview on Saturday at a Fan Controlled Football event, Brown told reporter Charly Arnolt that he has no interest in returning to the NFL. Rumors of interested NFL teams have followed the seven-time Pro Bowler since the Tampa Bay Bucs released the longtime vet last season.

“Obviously we live the game, but you can’t play forever,” Brown told Charly Arnolt when asked if football remains a priority for him. “I think I’m a great player that’s done everything in the game.”

Brown has sporadically missed time in the League over character issues. Lacking talent has never been an issue for AB, but at the age of 33, he’s finally ready to move on.

He added, “don’t play yourself looking (for) me to play.”

The hedonistic Brown noted that he’ll focus on L-I-V-I-N instead of embracing to the grind and madness that comes with his NFL career.

“I do what I want,” Brown said. “Obviously I’m a 12-year veteran, one of the best players of all time, and my job is to live. Life is about living. We all gonna die … I’m a rapper, I do shows, I’m an independent businessman. Business booming.”

If the oft-unreliable narrator is to be believed, Brown will be retiring with his final moment being the shirtless parading that happened between the Bucs and New York Jets on January 2.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.