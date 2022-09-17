Antonio Brown is focused on his music career after one of the most bizarre ends to any football career in history. Since his strange exit back in January, the former All-Pro wide receiver has hung out with Kanye West, dropped his first album album and performed at a music festival.

And now he has a new music video out. Brown released the visual for ‘Get In My Bag’ off of his album and it features incarcerated rappers Young Thug and Gunna.

The smoke-filled music video shows the trio in a bowling alley that doubles as a night club with lots of female companionship.

Antonio Brown, Young Thug and Gunna are turnt all the way up.

As for the actual music, the track is led and carried by Young Thug— who spits one of his best verses in awhile. Brown also has a verse, but it’s mostly Thugger, who is seen in the video just as much as the former pass-catcher.

In addition, Gunna is featured throughout the video. Brown has long been tight with the YSL crew and once smoked a giant bleezy with them during the offseason.

Antonio Brown with YSL.

He teamed up with its most prominent duo for this track, which must have been filmed early in the spring because Gunna and Young Thug have been locked up since May. The two were arrested after being named in a sweeping 56-count grand jury indictment in Georgia.

They currently face serious narcotics and gang-related charges related to the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) act. AB made note of the two being jammed up in the caption of his video.

It reads: “FREESLIME FREE GUNNA!” In addition, Brown encouraged people to “SPAM FREESLIME FREE GUNNA IN THE COMMENTS.”

While there will certainly be mixed opinions on the song and the video, it goes pretty hard. The hardest part, however, is how Brown muted any potentially incriminating lyrics from Young Thug like a G. That’s real.