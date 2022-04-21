Antonio Brown Spends 4/20 Smoking A Footlong Blunt

4/20 came and went Wednesday and it’d be difficult to say that Antonio Brown didn’t have the best day of anyone.

The 33-year-old free agent receiver spent the “holiday” out in downtown Los Angeles at Traditional dispensary for rapper Gunna’s new weed strain launch event. Brown was, as he would say, BOOMING, smoking a blunt nearly as long as a five-dollar footlong from Subway. You might even say it was similar to the one that Cheech and Chong inhaled during their infamous joy ride in Up In Smoke.

TMZ Sports obtained video of Brown, wearing white overalls, hittin’ the blunt before taking the stage to perform songs from his new album, Paradigm. The album was fittingly released Wednesday and features collaborations with rappers Young Thug, 42 Dugg, DaBaby etc.

Brown later spoke with TMZ and said “maybe” when asked if he’s received interest from teams around the league, most notably the Cowboys. Brown has remained unsigned since his sideline outburst during the Buccaneers’ 28-24 Week 17 win over the Jets in January.

We’ve seen lots of Brown since, whether it’s releasing rap songs such as “Pit Not The Palace,” or hangin’ out with Kanye West and Floyd Mayweather.

“Money” Mayweather made headlines last week when he challenged teams to give Brown another chance in 2022. But should a team take a chance on Brown and he has a misstep, Mayweather said he will personally hand out $20 million in compensation to said team.

But there’s just one catch.

“If they sign AB and AB go through the whole season, no problems at all, and then they gotta give us $20 million,” Mayweather said.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.