Floyd Mayweather Offers 20 Million Reasons Teams Should Ink Antonio Brown

Betting on Antonio Brown to fail could pay off in a big way for some NFL team. Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and his overstuffed wallet have challenged teams around the league to take a(nother) chance on Brown in 2022.

If things don’t pan out and Brown has another meltdown next season, Mayweather will fork out $20 million in compensation.

Sounds like easy money.

Mayweather pulled no punches when he pitched the business idea during a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast.

If Brown messes up — say perhaps by shooting IG videos in the locker room, testing cryo chambers, or quitting the team in the middle of a game — Mayweather says, “then we’ve gotta give them $20 million. So if any team want to match that, you know, reach out to us.”

However, there is a catch: “This is for any team that’s watching right now. We’ll make them a deal: if they sign AB and AB go through the whole season, no problems at all, and then they gotta give us $20 million.”

On @thepivot, retired boxer @FloydMayweather offers a deal to any NFL team that signs free agent Antonio Brown: “If they sign AB and AB go through the whole season, no problems at all, they got to give us $20 million. But if he mess up, then we got to give them $20 million.” pic.twitter.com/lcYyo5voxs — The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) April 8, 2022

Wait. Did Floyd Mayweather just become an NFL agent? Are he and Brown splitting the $20 million, win or lose? If so, Mayweather may want to get something in writing. Brown doesn’t exactly have a great track record of settling up.

If nothing else, it seems as though Mayweather has become something of a mentor for perhaps the most dramatic receiver in league history. (Apologies to T.O.)

“I push him to be better,” Mayweather told The Pivot. “I push him to be great. What we talk about is real.”

His next push could be asking prospective teams, “What can Brown do for you?

But I wouldn’t bet on it.

