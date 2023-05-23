Videos by OutKick

Antonio Brown joked about playing for the Baltimore Ravens last month, but he is actually set to return to the gridiron this weekend. The 34-year-old wide receiver will be be back on the football field for the first time since Jan. 2, 2022.

We last saw Brown, as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leave the field mid-game during the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets. That was 16 months ago.

In the time since his bizarre exit, Brown has been all over the place. He has been involved in multiple spats with Tom Brady, hid in his house for a lengthy amount of time after a warrant was issued for his arrest, played the sousaphone after randomly showing up at a college football game, and focused on his music career. That only begins to scratch the surface of his consistently unpredictable antics.

Most recently, Brown became the majority owner of the Albany Empire alongside his father.

The Albany Empire competes in the National Arena League. Brown purchased the team at the beginning of March.

There has been a lot of chaos surrounding the organization since the changing of the guard.

Antonio Brown’s tenure has been crazy.

First, Brown fired the head coach. Then, multiple players — and the newly-promoted head coach — left the team after missed payments.

In wake of the mass exodus, Brown was forced to reintroduce the old head coach.

Things have settled down for a moment after his press conference on May 4. It has not stayed that way.

Tom Menas, the old coach that was fired before the season and later reintroduced, resigned on Saturday night after a blowout loss.

#BREAKING: Tom Menas has resigned as @thealbanyempir head coach. In a statement he says he realizes his vision doesn’t match with that of ownership. The search for a new coach begins. — Ashley Miller (@Miller247Time) May 21, 2023

Brown tweeted about the ensuing overhaul during the game.

New coach new trainer new players Who wanna Win????? — AB (@AB84) May 21, 2023

Albany proceeded to offer the head coaching job to local high school coach John Audino. Brown told local reporter Rodger Wyland that Audino had accepted.

Audino had not accepted. In fact, he declined the opportunity on Monday.

After getting a “no” from its top candidate, the Empire offered the job to Pete Porcelli. Porcelli once played alongside Brown’s father with the Albany Firebirds. He did accept.

Porcelli will coach the team, which is 1-4 through five games, for the first time on Saturday.

Proof will be in the pudding on Saturday night, so we’re going to do our best. I really don’t have any expectations, high or low. — Pete Porcelli, via the Times Union

When Albany takes the field against the Fayetteville Mustangs, it will have a familiar face at wide receiver. Brown, as a player-owner, is making his return to the sport.

Antonio Brown is putting that ~ uniform ~ on. It will be his first football game since the second day of 2022!