Antonio Brown is a ghost. He is everywhere and nowhere at the same time.

One week he is in Dubai, exposing himself to a pool full of women, the next he is at a college football game playing brass instruments. The latter was true on Saturday.

Brown, who appeared to announce his retirement from football last week, randomly appeared in Boca Raton as Florida Atlantic hosted Rice. He was not there for a job, he does not have any family on either team, and he played at Central Michigan— so there is no clear tie to the Owls, both FAU and Rice. Brown was just there.

As Willie Taggart’s team notched its third win of the season, the former two-time First-Team college All-American and four-time NFL First-Team All-Pro was up to his usual shenanigans. Brown was on one.

Dressed in all-black from head to toe with big rubber boots on his feet, the only color in his outfit was from his jewelry. Brown had on a gold chain and a unique set of rings (if you can call them that?) on his fingers.

Specifically, his middle finger was iced all of the way out. Nobody has a flashier, more expensive middle finger than Antonio Brown.

Brown behaved himself during pregame and spent his time wandering along the sidelines.

But as the night went on, things got weird.

Antonio Brown decided that he was going to join the FAU band, kind of.

Whether he had permission to do so or not, the 34-year-old commandeered a sousaphone, which is of the tuba family. He was just walking around with it around his body as if it was totally normal.

And then Brown got bored of the sousaphone and wanted to try something different, so he gave the baritone horn a shot. It seemed to be more his speed, because he was grinning from ear to ear.

We will likely never know why Brown was at the game or why he decided to pick up a couple of instruments while there. But that’s what makes him so fascinating. What was the thought process?