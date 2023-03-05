Videos by OutKick

Antonio Brown had a week unlike anyone else. The former NFL wide receiver, who infamously quit mid-game, purchased a professional football team in upstate New York just days before performing at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

Brown, 34, has not played a down of football since Jan. 2022 when he ripped off his uniform during the third quarter of the Buccaneers’ game against the Jets and exited the field. Since that day, over the last 13 months, the seven-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion has been in the news for a lot of different reasons.

Most of Antonio Brown’s headlines have been less-than-ideal.

Brown has gotten himself into quite a bit of trouble since leaving football, and even before, while focusing on his music career and entrepreneurial interests. The last week, however, has been fairly tame.

It was announced on Thursday that Brown has purchased an ownership stake in the National Arena League football team, the Albany Empire. He will be joined by his dad Eddie, who was a star offensive player for the Albany Firebirds in the 1990s.

I grew up here watching my dad be successful and watching this building erupt. … For me, to be in a family-oriented city like Albany, being here with my dad and my kids and just giving the community and players the opportunity to live out their dreams. So for me, it was easy. I’m just excited to be here and excited to bring Albany Empire a ‘three-peat’ and see the community and these players live out their dreams. — Antonio Brown in his introductory press conference

While in the area, Brown and his father took the chance to catch a basketball game between Siena and Manhattan. He has been known to show up at random sporting events, and even commandeered a tuba last time! That was not the case on Thursday night.

Antonio Brown is at Siena vs Manhattan what is life 😂 @mid_madness pic.twitter.com/7roC24dTk5 — Toasted (@Toasted_6) March 3, 2023

Boys excited to meet Antonio Brown last night at Siena game!! pic.twitter.com/ndilvHceNQ — Kathy Uzzilia (@KUzzilia) March 3, 2023

Two days later, Brown traded the 35-degree weather of New York for 70 and sunny in Miami. The wide receiver-turned-rapper was on the lineup at Rolling Loud and played an unreleased track with Lil Wayne for the first time.

Antonio Brown previews unreleased music featuring lil Wayne at rolling loud Los Angeles 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UllCZdHaHP — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 5, 2023

He also showed that he’s still got it. Brown made a slick one-handed catch while on stage.

Someone threw him a football, out of nowhere, and Brown stuck out his hand to make the effortless snag as if he was still balling on the gridiron. It was pretty smooth!

Nah Antonio Brown making 1 hand catch while on the rolling loud stage 🤣🤣🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0Q9gXC78JH — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 5, 2023

There is no telling what Antonio Brown will get into next. His football career feels like it is over, but maybe he will become the first-ever player-owner-musician in Albany Empire history?