Blue Jays’ Anthony Bass Appears To Support The Target, Bud Light Boycotts Following Their LGBTQ Promos

People around the country are boycotting Bud Light and Target after the two brands decided to mock biological females and promote the LGBTQ community, and Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass isn’t mad about it.

Bass, a Christian, reposted a video to his Instagram Story earlier this week from an account called ‘dudewithgoodnews,’ according to New York Post.

The account, run by Ryan Miller, is a daily devotional page where he shares Bible verses, uplifting messages, and stories of the Christian faith.

The video Bass chose to repost was a message from Miller explaining why, from a biblical standpoint, he’s of the opinion that Christians should boycott Bud Light and Target.

“For those who don’t know, Target has begun pushing the message of transitioning to young people and teamed up with a Satanist to push pro-Satan clothing and pins to children. The enemy isn’t even hiding anymore,” the caption of the video read.

Anthony Bass shows support towards boycotting of Target and Bud Light. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Bass cited a specific verse from Ephesians that says to “take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.”

Miller goes on to explain that boycotting Target and Bud Light is taking “no part” in their businesses after their very bold and questionable market decisions of late.

Boycotting Of Target, Bud Light Well Underway

The decision to make Dylan Mulvaney a spokesperson for their beer is singlehandedly destroying Bud Light to the point where in many parts of the country people are embarrassed to even be seen with one in their hand.

While Bud Light has been getting destroyed publicly and financially for months, Target recently took a bit of the spotlight off the company with its trans-heavy LGBTQ messaging on products. Target also partnered with a trans Satanist to make and sell trans items often seen in children’s sections.

We also can’t forget all of the ‘tuck-friendly’ bathing suits hitting the shelves at Targets across the country.

Bass is of course receiving backlash for sharing the video to his Instagram Story. He shared it without any comment at all, but that isn’t stopping people who don’t mind Satanic ‘art’ or women’s bathing suits designed with male genitalia in mind on display from ridiculing him.

Bass is a family man that doesn’t agree with recent decisions made by Target and Bud Light due to his Christian faith. Him, or anyone else, not exactly losing any sleep over the two companies struggling certainly isn’t a sin.

