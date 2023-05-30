Bud Light Sales Down Nearly 30% After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light’s bleeding isn’t even close to being over.

The beer brand under Anheuser-Busch has been getting torched ever since the Dylan Mulvaney collaboration, and it’s been nearly two months since the ill-advised March Madness promo.

Now, the latest sales data is in, and the numbers are absolutely brutal for the once-popular brand.

Data from Bump Williams Consulting and Nielsen IQ provided to Newsweek shows sales by volume are down 29.5% for the week ending May 20 compared to last year. Sales are down 25.7% for revenue compared to the same time window.

No matter how you slice the data, it’s a bloodbath. Sales have fallen off a cliff, Anheuser-Busch Inbev’s stock is getting crushed since the start of April, beers are selling for just pennies and there’s no end in sight.

Bud Light continues to get hammered.

That last part is the biggest issue for Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light. Generally speaking, outrage online can last a day or two.

It’s very rare a situation lasts for weeks on end. The unrelenting pressure against BL has lasted two months. Two months, folks!

The beer is getting crushed and the backlash only seems to intensify with every passing day.

The demise of the beer brand is without question the greatest example of going woke and going broke. People used to just drink BL because they wanted a light beer after a hard day of work or while watching sports. Then, the company went woke by teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. The rest is history.

Will Bud Light ever pull up out of its nosedive? It remains to be seen, but for now, the disaster continues.