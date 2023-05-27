Emails Reveal Target Bomb Threats Came From LGBTQ+ Activist

Videos by OutKick

A report circulated Friday claiming Target stores in Utah, Ohio and Pennsylvania received bomb threats due to the company’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month merchandise.

Media outlets — like USA Today — would have you believe the threats were sent by unhinged conservatives who hate gay and transgender people. They cited evil Republican “anti-trans” laws that prevent the genital mutilation of children. And they all assume a mob of angry people in red MAGA hats stormed Target stores with their pitchforks and threatened to plant bombs.

Now we’re finding out, though, the bomb threats actually came from an LGBTQ+ activist. That or the entire thing was just a complete hoax.

(Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

If you’ve been living under a rock, here’s a refresher: Target put out a Pride Month display selling work from a Satanist, targeting children and featuring women’s bathing suits with a convenient “tuckable” pouch for one’s lady penis.

Shockingly, conservatives did not like that.

Shortly after, Target executives held an emergency meeting, during which they decided their employees would be safer if they moved this particular merchandise to the back of the store. They also stopped selling certain items from the Satan-worshiping British artist.

News outlets receive bomb threats.

Emails sent to Cleveland 19 News threatened to bomb Target until the stores bring back the Pride merchandise.

“Target is full of [word we assume starts with an ‘F’] cowards who turned their back on the LGBT community and decided to cater to the homophobic right wing redneck bigots,” the email reads.

It then lists the addresses of five local stores.

“We will continue to bomb your targets until you stop cowering and bring back your LGBT merchandise. We will not be erased, we won’t go quietly,” the email concludes.

(Credit: WOIO)

All of these stores plus some in Utah were evacuated. But police do not believe there’s an actual threat.

Target stores are suddenly concerned about the safety of their employees.

Let’s first clarify — wherever you stand on this issue — Target’s hourly workers are not the enemy.

We do not condone vandalism in stores or harassing of people who are just trying to pay their bills.

But you know who does condone those things? Everyone on the Left.

Mainstream media said Target had to pull some of its Pride Merchandise because “domestic terrorists” had a problem with it.

Sounds scary!

But what about the actual domestic terrorists? Will they speak out against them?

WOW – look what these MAGA Boycotters did to Target!!



Oh wait this is from a BLM riot in a Democrat-controlled city pic.twitter.com/jyjnmvgueT — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 25, 2023

What about the BLM rioters who burned down cities and looted stores?

In 2023, Conservatives are teaching Target a lesson by harnessing the power of Capitalism.



In 2020, Leftists tried to teach Target a lesson with violent looting and vandalism.

pic.twitter.com/7fM8BXFBFs — Andrea Catsimatidis (@AJ_Cats_) May 26, 2023

What about the rampant shoplifting in blue cities that’s forcing major retail chains to shut their doors?

Target will temporarily close 175 of its locations across the U.S. after video of its Minneapolis store getting looted went viral amid the fifth night of chaotic protests sparked by the death of George Floyd https://t.co/eQ2fRJVn4W by @lisettevoytko pic.twitter.com/ri7kZf1Yjo — Forbes (@Forbes) May 31, 2020

Of course, instead of condemning the behavior of the BLM rioters, Target delicately announced it would focus on helping the community heal.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community,” Target said in a statement at the time.

So I’m sorry, liberal media. We hate to disappoint you.

But if you want someone to threaten retail stores with violence, you’re looking in the wrong place. Conservatives prefer to fight with their wallets.