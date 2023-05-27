Target Gives Millions To Group That Pushes Schools To Hide Kids’ Gender Change From Parents

Videos by OutKick

Turns out, Target pushing an agenda on kids for June’s Pride month was just the tip of the iceberg.

Fox News has uncovered a long-standing partnership between the retail giant and the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) — a K-12 education group which, among other things, focuses on getting districts to adopt policies that will keep parents in the dark on their child’s in-school gender transition.

The two have worked together for a decade, according to Fox News, which added that Target has so far given $2.1 million to the organization.

“GLSEN leads the movement in creating affirming… and anti-racist spaces for LGBTQIA+ students. We are proud of 10+ years of collaboration with GLSEN and continue to support their mission,” Target said, according to Fox News Digital.

Target lost $9 billion this week and it gets worse

My goodness. If you thought Target losing $9 billion in ONE WEEK over the kids’ pride display was a hold my Bud Light moment, think again.

This is next-level, and GLSEN has a laundry list of to-dos on their agenda.

Among those, according to Fox, includes the group calling for gender ideology to be integrated into all classes, even math.

Math!

The organization even provides educators instructions on how they can make math “more inclusive of trans and non-binary identities” by including “they/them” pronouns in word problems.

Don’t worry, the group also has science teachers covered, too. They even enlisted the help of a fellow teacher — a transgender man — for some tips and tricks on incorporating gender ideology into science.

“It took me three years of teaching middle-school science before feeling comfortable enough to come out to my students as a trans man,” the teacher said. “We were starting a unit focused on how identity impacts the practice of science, including the ways that specific groups are marginalized by normative ideas.

“In the introduction to the unit, I shared my personal experience of… the ways that trans people are often erased by the language used by scientists and medical professionals to describe bodies, patients, and health practices.”

Target is one of the many sponsors of the GLSEN Respect Awards.

Target makes Bud Light look sane

The big one, though, is obviously the whole keeping your child’s gender change a secret from their parents. Seems like a pretty big thing to hide.

Here’s GLSEN’s policy for districts, according to Fox:

“[The local education agency] shall ensure that all personally identifiable and medical information relating to transgender and nonbinary students is kept confidential… Staff or educators shall not disclose any information that may reveal a student’s gender identity to others, including parents or guardian… This disclosure must be discussed with the student, prior to any action.”

As if all that wasn’t enough, GLSEN also promotes the inclusion of transgender men in women’s sports. You knew that was coming, though.

“Students shall be permitted to participate in all physical education, athletics, and other extracurricular activities according to their gender identity. Participation shall not be conditioned by requiring legal or medical documentation,” GLSEN said in its sample district policy.

I know Target reportedly held an “emergency meeting” earlier this week as sane people all over vowed to boycott the chain over child grooming, but they may wanna rally the troops again.

Seems like they made need it.