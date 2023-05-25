Target Loses $9 Billion In One Week, Tells Bud Light To Officially Hold Its Beer

Videos by OutKick

If you thought Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light’s stock was sinking like a brick, wait till you see what’s going on over at Target.

The major retailer has reportedly lost $9 billion over the past week in the wake of the controversial kids’ pride section being displayed in several stores.

That would be billion with a b.

Nine. Billion.

Last Wednesday — a day before the controversy erupted — Target’s stock closed at $160.96 a share, giving them a market capitalization of $74.3 billion.

As of Thursday morning, shares of the company were trading off 1% at $141.76 — bringing that above number down to $65.3 billion, which is a staggering 12% drop.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target said in a statement Tuesday after reportedly holding “emergency meetings” over the backlash.

“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

Target apparently learned nothing from Bud Light

Holy cow. Nine billion dollars! I guess that’s pennies on the dollar when you’re still worth $65 billion, but goodness gracious it’s never great to lose $9 billion.

As predicted here at OutKick — yours truly wrote about this before just about anyone else realized what was going on — the backlash towards Target has been a direct hit.

The company foolishly decided to push an agenda onto children with pride onesies and “tuck” bathing suits, and sane people across the country have since rejected it.

Thursday’s Target news comes one day after analysts sounded major alarm bells over at Anheuser-Busch.

The beer giant has seen its stock plummet nearly $15 billion in the two months since Bud Light plastered Dylan Mulvaney on a can, and there seems to be no end in sight.

Target apparently wasn’t paying close enough attention to the outrage, and decided to dip its toe into the mess by grooming kids. Shortly after videos of the displays went viral, team leaders over at Target held an emergency meeting and decided to remove some items from stores.

While they didn’t specify which ones were getting the axe, it’s probably safe to assume the “tuck-friendly” bathing suits for kids are no longer available.