Anthony Bass Attempts To Troll On Twitter After Popcorn Incident, Fails

The internet was ablaze with piping-hot takes after Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass’ kids made a popcorn mess on the floor of an airplane.

Bass claimed that a flight attendant “made” his wife — who is 22-weeks pregnant (just say 5-and-a-half months; some of us can’t do math very well) — clean up the mess.

The incident, plus Bass’ decision to put United Airlines staff on blast and say it was the cleaning crew’s duty to clean up after his kids drew debate on Twitter.

The cleaning crew they hire! — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

i love anthony bass slander so much pic.twitter.com/Dx89GCQf4J — Depressed Mariners Fan (@IISwitchII) April 16, 2023

Won’t lie, the fact that the flight attendant had the guts to make the passenger clean up their own MESS kinda makes me wanna fly United more. — Steve · Millionaire Habits (@SteveOnSpeed) April 17, 2023

Sorry but u or your kid needs to pick it up, good learning lesson for the children to have them help and reward them at the end of the 1 minute , last thing I do is put online and complain . — Dr Keeneland Dan (@fatbaldguyracin) April 17, 2023

Ohh no your wife had to clean up after the mess your kids made lol what a Greek tragedy — Austyn_Texas (@TexasAustyn) April 17, 2023

While some people sided with Bass, the prevailing opinion seemed to be that the parents should have handled the mess or used it as a teachable moment.

Either way, it wasn’t the best look for the 12-year MLB vet. Fortunately, he didn’t exacerbate the situation but doing something like posting a picture of his kid with a bag of popcorn or something dumb like that.

What’s that?… Oh… I’m being informed that’s exactly what he did…

Bass’ Trolling Attempt Failed

With Bass’s parenting skills/popcorn habits a topic of discussion — a discussion not going in his favor — he attempted to troll detractors.

I didn’t expect a collegiate wood bat baseball team — in this case the Portland Pickles — to become the voice of reason in this — or any — situation, but here we are. What a time to be alive.

stop — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) April 18, 2023

It wasn’t just the Pickles who chimed in on Bass’ ill-fated troll attempt. Lots of people piled on the Blue Jays righty.

I hope the @BlueJays will take hands into this matter, who do you think you are to demand privileges?



If your argument is that she was flying alone (pregnant), why did you let that happen on the first place? Buy someone else a ticket to fly with her



Be a dad, not just a father — éric salinas 💜✝️ (@ericsalinas) April 18, 2023

Notice he’s using a closed bag here because he knows if she spills a few pieces, he’ll have to go to the exhausting trouble of calling someone else to drive over and pick it up. — Billy Givens (@mektige) April 18, 2023

Right? Probably why he had an 8.00 ERA — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) April 18, 2023

Aubrey Huff coming in with the kill shot. Ouch. Although someone was right behind to fire one hell of a ricochet shot at Huff.

You know Bass is wrong when a snowflake like Aubrey has a correct take — Pharrell Stan Account (@PharrellStanAcc) April 18, 2023

Bass is learning the first rule of getting ratioed on Twitter, something the Portland Pickles tried to remind him: stop. Just stop.

