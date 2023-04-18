Anthony Bass Attempts To Troll On Twitter After Popcorn Incident, Fails

The internet was ablaze with piping-hot takes after Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass’ kids made a popcorn mess on the floor of an airplane.

Bass claimed that a flight attendant “made” his wife — who is 22-weeks pregnant (just say 5-and-a-half months; some of us can’t do math very well) — clean up the mess.

The incident, plus Bass’ decision to put United Airlines staff on blast and say it was the cleaning crew’s duty to clean up after his kids drew debate on Twitter.

While some people sided with Bass, the prevailing opinion seemed to be that the parents should have handled the mess or used it as a teachable moment.

Either way, it wasn’t the best look for the 12-year MLB vet. Fortunately, he didn’t exacerbate the situation but doing something like posting a picture of his kid with a bag of popcorn or something dumb like that.

What’s that?… Oh… I’m being informed that’s exactly what he did…

Bass’ Trolling Attempt Failed

With Bass’s parenting skills/popcorn habits a topic of discussion — a discussion not going in his favor — he attempted to troll detractors.

I didn’t expect a collegiate wood bat baseball team — in this case the Portland Pickles — to become the voice of reason in this — or any — situation, but here we are. What a time to be alive.

It wasn’t just the Pickles who chimed in on Bass’ ill-fated troll attempt. Lots of people piled on the Blue Jays righty.

Aubrey Huff coming in with the kill shot. Ouch. Although someone was right behind to fire one hell of a ricochet shot at Huff.

Bass is learning the first rule of getting ratioed on Twitter, something the Portland Pickles tried to remind him: stop. Just stop.

