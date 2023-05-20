Target’s Dive Into Bud Light-Ness Continues With ‘Tuck-Friendly’ Swimsuit

Videos by OutKick

If you thought companies would think twice about going woke after the Bud Light fiasco, Target would like you to hold their beer (which would probably be a Bud Light).

That’s right, the retail giant continues to run full-speed into this sort of thing like a woke Leroy Jenkins.

As if a line of LGBT pride merchandise for kids and babies wasn’t enough to make people say “C’mon guys, reel it in a little,” make way for the “tuck-friendly” swimsuit.

For “women.”

Now what could women possibly need to tu– oooooooohh…

Yeah. It’s not for the ladies that were born ladies. If you made it through high school sex ed class you’ll know why.

Comedian Christie Mayr — who recently told some very funny Dylan Mulvaney jokes that made some humorless ladies mad — found one of these tuck-friendly swimsuits for herself.

Thanks to @Target I found the perfect swimsuit for creeping out all the women and children at the pool this summer.



Can’t wait to tuck my cock into this little number while sipping a Bud Light! pic.twitter.com/sGD1fc74P9 — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) May 16, 2023

“No real woman would be caught dead in that swimsuit, it’s hideous. It’s exactly what a dude pretending to be a woman would wear,” Mayr told Fox News Digital. “The only thing I’ll be tucking is my money back into my wallet and shopping elsewhere. What an obnoxious virtue signal from Target. And it’s not even June yet.”

Target has been at the forefront of the corporate virtue-signaling movement for years. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Target Has Been A Virtue-Signalling And Woke Agenda-Pushing Leader

Target continues to be a leader in the virtue-signaling clubhouse, which is weird. This junk-tucking swimsuit is just the latest act of woke posturing from a store where one trip you could get pick up some trail mix, a prescription, a plunger and a crappy piece of furniture all in one quick easy trip?

Target has been going this route for years, and despite what has happened to other companies that tried similar things, Target seems to think it’s bulletproof when it comes to boycotts.

That’s not true. However, it would be much harder for a boycott — like the one causing Annheuser-Busch to hemorrhage revenue — to work. The reason the Bud Light boycott has been so powerful is because of how easy it is to not drink Bud Light. OutKick’s own Zach Dean pointed out, you simply pick another beer.

Not going to Target? That’s doable, but it’s not as easy depending on where you live.

However, this latest incident, really got people heated and they can only do that for so long before they start to see their revenue take a Bud Light-like dip.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle