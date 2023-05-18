Ted Cruz Demands Bud Light Investigation, Alleges Dylan Mulvaney Collaboration Was Meant To Target Kids

Videos by OutKick

Ted Cruz wants an investigation into Bud Light’s decision to team up with Dylan Mulvaney.

Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light have been getting crushed since the April 1 promo featuring the transgender activist, and in the mind of the Texas Senator, the marketing tactics were clearly meant to target people below the drinking age. His logic boils down to two things in large part:

A large chunk of Mulvaney’s audience is under the legal drinking age and Mulvaney conducts his behavior like he’s a small child.

While it’s impossible to know what percent of Mulvaney’s fans are under 21, there’s no doubt Cruz’s assessment on the influencer’s actions are correct.

Bud Light still faces intense pressure after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Ted Cruz targets Bud Light.

After sending a letter to Anheuser-Busch’s CEO Brendan Whitworth, Cruz now wants to open the floodgates and find out what’s going on.

The Republican Senator said the following during a Thursday appearance on Fox News:

I can’t think of a company in modern times that has more alienated its customer base and had so little understanding of who it is who actually drinks Bud Light. This week I sent a letter to the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, along with Senator Marsha Blackburn, because the CEO of Anheuser-Busch is also the CEO or the chairman of the Beer Institute. The regulatory body, the industry regulatory that regulates itself and one of the rules that beer companies are supposed to follow is that they’re not supposed to market to kids. Remember the whole Joe the Camel thing? Same thing here. Well, a massive percentage of Dylan Mulvaney’s audience are kids and Budweiser was trying, I believe, with this ill-fated marketing attempt to target teenagers. If you look at things Dylan Mulvaney has online, it’s like “days of girlhood.” There’s another video where Dylan Mulvaney is signing ‘My name is Eloise and I’m six.’ There’s another where Dylan Mulvaney is shopping for Barbie dolls. These are things clearly aimed at teenagers and children younger than teenagers.

You can watch his full comments in the video below.

🚨Ted Cruz DEMANDS investigation into Bud Light partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, targeting children with ads pic.twitter.com/acgOZoX8NX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2023

The pressure doesn’t stop.

Cruz is hardly the only one going after Bud Light. In fact, there are plenty of people across America who are done with the brand after the Dylan Mulvaney disaster.

Prior to the market opening Thursday, Anheuser-Busch Inbev’s stock was down nearly 12%, billions have been lost in market cap and the latest retail sales data indicates sales are down roughly 23%. It’s an absolute bloodbath.

Now, one of the most influential Senators in the country wants to take a deep dive into the situation. It’s just the latest sign Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch continue to be in major trouble.

Will Bud Light ever bounce back after the Dylan Mulvaney disaster? (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Go woke, go broke. It’s not hard to figure out, and the company might now have to answer for teaming up with a person with a very young following. I would hate to be in their PR department.