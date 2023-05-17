Newest Adidas Women’s Swimwear Model Is A Man: Riley Gaines, Nancy Mace And Others Rip Apparel Company For Decision

The latest Adidas women’s bathing suit model is not a woman.

Wednesday, the company released a new women’s swimsuit with a man who calls himself a woman behind it:

Adidas explains in a news release that it partnered with Athlete Ally to “focus on ending homophobia and transphobia in sport.”

Translation: a man in a women’s suit with a bulge is a way to end homophobia and transphobia.

At least according to Adidas.

Adidas embracing Womanface follows the latest trends in corporate America: to celebrate the appropriation of women.

Companies are voluntarily sending the message they are on board with said movement. That erasing women is in vogue.

Most notably, Bud Light partnered with Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year. Beer buyers responded to the move by purchasing other beers, sinking the market cap of Anheuser-Busch by some $5 million.

Apparently, Adidas doesn’t fear such backlash.

I discussed the lunacy of corporate wokeness on Tudor Dixon’s podcast Wednesday, a part of the Clay and Buck podcast network:

Various names have also weighed on Adidas turning to a man to model a new women’s swimsuit:

#MakeWomenFemaleAgain.

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack is a writer for OutKick where he reports and analyzes the latest topics in media, culture, sports, and politics..

Burack has become a prominent voice in media and has been featured on several shows across OutKick and industry related podcasts and radio stations.

