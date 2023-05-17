Newest Adidas Women’s Swimwear Model Is A Man: Riley Gaines, Nancy Mace And Others Rip Apparel Company For Decision

Videos by OutKick

The latest Adidas women’s bathing suit model is not a woman.

Wednesday, the company released a new women’s swimsuit with a man who calls himself a woman behind it:

The new Adidas Women’s Swimwear Range modeled by…men 👙🩱 pic.twitter.com/aVatbam0go — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 17, 2023

Adidas explains in a news release that it partnered with Athlete Ally to “focus on ending homophobia and transphobia in sport.”

Translation: a man in a women’s suit with a bulge is a way to end homophobia and transphobia.

At least according to Adidas.

Adidas embracing Womanface follows the latest trends in corporate America: to celebrate the appropriation of women.

Companies are voluntarily sending the message they are on board with said movement. That erasing women is in vogue.

Most notably, Bud Light partnered with Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year. Beer buyers responded to the move by purchasing other beers, sinking the market cap of Anheuser-Busch by some $5 million.

Apparently, Adidas doesn’t fear such backlash.

Various names have also weighed on Adidas turning to a man to model a new women’s swimsuit:

I dont understand why companies are voluntarily doing this to themselves. They could have at least said the suit is "unisex", but they didn't because its about erasing women. Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way?



Women's swimsuits arent accessorized with a bulge https://t.co/ysHK8e5H9l — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 17, 2023

There doesn’t seem to be a single brand left that isn’t woke 😩 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 17, 2023

I'm old enough to remember when women actually modeled women's bathing suits, not men. 🙃 https://t.co/kOvXvmDzHt — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 17, 2023

#MakeWomenFemaleAgain.